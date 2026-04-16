2X Super Bowl Champion Coach Tom Coughlin Drafts Inaugural Ambassador Class for the Tom Coughlin Jay Fund

"Juan, Logan, Ross, and Chris understand what it means to be part of a team, but more than that, they understand what it means to stand beside someone in their hardest moments," said Tom Coughlin, founder of the Tom Coughlin Jay Fund Foundation. Post this

The Ambassador role is designed to advance the foundation's mission of being there for families tackling childhood cancer when they need it most. Each ambassador has already demonstrated a strong commitment to community service and supporting families in need. In this role, they will contribute to outreach efforts, attend events, and help elevate awareness of the challenges a household faces with a pediatric cancer diagnosis.

"Juan, Logan, Ross, and Chris understand what it means to be part of a team, but more than that, they understand what it means to stand beside someone in their hardest moments," said Tom Coughlin, founder of the Tom Coughlin Jay Fund Foundation. "Every family we serve is facing the unimaginable. To have people like this step forward, not just in name, but in heart, means everything."

As ambassadors, they will also participate in storytelling initiatives, including media appearances and programming that highlights the experiences of Jay Fund families.

"I'm incredibly honored to support an organization that shows up for families in their hardest moments," said Coach Juan Carlos Amorós López. "We all need someone in our corner, and for so many families, that's Coach Coughlin and this foundation."

"The Jay Fund doesn't just help; it walks with families through every step of the journey," said Logan Cooke. "In moments when everything feels uncertain, they bring support, stability, and hope. To be even a small part of that, and to help share those stories, means a lot to me."

"In football, you're trained to do your job no matter the moment. What the Jay Fund does is show up in moments that are a lot bigger than football, and that perspective sticks with you," said Ross Matiscik.

"I've been around this organization for a long time, and what stands out is simple: They know how to be there when it matters most. That's what makes this different," said Chris Snee.

Each ambassador received a custom trucker's hat designed with the help of 13-year-old cancer survivor Camila Izaguirre. Camila was diagnosed with a brain tumor when she was a toddler, and now, after nearly a decade of treatment, she is in a monitoring stage.

Founded in 1996, the Tom Coughlin Jay Fund Foundation provides financial, emotional, and practical support to families confronting childhood cancer.

For more information, visit www.tcjayfund.org.

About the Tom Coughlin Jay Fund Foundation

The Tom Coughlin Jay Fund Foundation provides comprehensive financial, emotional, and practical support to help keep families in their homes, put food on their tables, keep the lights on, and so much more when a family is tackling childhood cancer. The Jay Fund, the nonprofit organization founded by 2X Super Bowl winning Coach Tom Coughlin, was established in 1996 in the memory and spirit of the late Boston College football player, Jay McGillis, who passed away from leukemia. From diagnosis to recovery and beyond, the Jay Fund is part of the team, allowing parents and caregivers to focus solely on their child's well-being. The mission is to BE THERE for families facing the unthinkable so they can BE THERE for the patient. To date, the foundation has provided more than $39 million in support to 6,700 families.

Media Contact

Karen Hart, Tom Coughlin Jay Fund Foundation, 1 2024926492, [email protected], www.tcjayfund.org

SOURCE Tom Coughlin Jay Fund Foundation