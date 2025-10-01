3 Greenberg Traurig Attorneys Named to The Hollywood Reporter's 2025 Top Music Lawyers List

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP Shareholders Jess Rosen, Bobby Rosenbloum, and Paul D. Schindler were chosen as honorees on The Hollywood Reporter's 2025 Top Music Lawyers list.

ATLANTA, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP Shareholders Jess Rosen, Bobby Rosenbloum, and Paul D. Schindler were chosen as honorees on The Hollywood Reporter's 2025 Top Music Lawyers list.

According to the publication, the annual power list highlights the foremost attorneys in the music industry, honoring those who have delivered outstanding legal guidance to artists, executives, and companies amid a pivotal era of industry change.

"It's a privilege to be recognized alongside my colleagues Jess and Paul on The Hollywood Reporter's 2025 Top Music Lawyers list," said Rosenbloum, who is chair of the firm's Global Entertainment & Media Practice. "This honor highlights our team's dedication to supporting clients through a transformative time in the music industry."

Rosen, co-chair of the Atlanta Entertainment & Media Practice, is one of the nation's top entertainment attorneys, with over three decades of experience representing prominent talent in music, film, television, and new media, and brings a unique perspective as a former professional musician.

Rosenbloum, widely regarded as a key architect of the modern digital music business, has driven billions of dollars in value for the global music industry, with over three decades of experience at the intersection of music and technology, advising on digital media strategies and complex content license agreements.

Schindler, senior chair of the New York Entertainment & Media Practice, represents award-winning, multiplatinum musical artists, producers, record labels, and entertainment companies, providing counsel on licensing, branding, and record deals, and securing revenue through endorsements, merchandising, joint ventures, and touring agreements. Schindler also advises on catalog sales and acquisitions, including publishing and master recording catalogs, leveraging industry knowledge to maximize value and protect intellectual property.

