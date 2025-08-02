3 Greenberg Traurig Attorneys Named Variety Music Legal Elite 2025

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP Shareholders Jess Rosen, Bobby Rosenbloum, and Paul D. Schindler were chosen as honorees on Variety's 2025 Music Legal Elite list.

ATLANTA, Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP Shareholders Jess Rosen, Bobby Rosenbloum, and Paul D. Schindler were chosen as honorees on Variety's 2025 Music Legal Elite list.

Variety's second annual Music Legal Elite list recognizes top attorneys who excel in representing music business clients, according to the publication. This honor highlights individuals with outstanding achievements in talent deals, copyright protection, and strategic dealmaking. Selected for their legal expertise and impact on the industry, these attorneys play a vital role in guiding clients and companies to success in the fast-paced world of music law.

"We are honored to be recognized among Variety's Music Legal Elite for 2025," said Rosenbloum, who is chair of the firm's Global Entertainment & Media Practice. "This recognition reflects our team's dedication to excellence and our commitment to providing innovative legal counsel to clients at every stage of their businesses or careers, while helping shape the future of the music industry."

Rosen, co-chair of the Atlanta Entertainment & Media Practice, is one of the nation's top entertainment attorneys, with over three decades of experience representing prominent talent in music, film, television, and new media, and brings a unique perspective as a former professional musician.

Rosenbloum, widely regarded as a key architect of the modern digital music business, has driven billions of dollars in value for the global music industry with over three decades of experience at the intersection of music and technology, advising on digital media strategies and complex content license agreements.

Schindler, senior chair of the New York Entertainment & Media Practice, represents award-winning, multiplatinum musical artists, producers, record labels, and entertainment companies, providing counsel on licensing, branding, and record deals, and securing revenue through endorsements, merchandising, joint ventures, and touring agreements. Schindler also advises on catalog sales and acquisitions, including publishing and master recording catalogs, leveraging industry knowledge to maximize value and protect intellectual property.

