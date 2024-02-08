3 Greenberg Traurig Attorneys Selected for Lawdragon Green 500: The 2024 Leaders in Environmental Law

Three Greenberg Traurig, LLP Environmental Practice shareholders were selected for the Lawdragon Green 500: The 2024 Leaders in Environmental Law guide

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Three Greenberg Traurig, LLP Environmental Practice shareholders were selected for the Lawdragon Green 500: The 2024 Leaders in Environmental Law guide.

The guide recognizes the following Greenberg Traurig attorneys:

This year's guide features lawyers who are "an amazing collection of attorneys, ranging from wolf advocates, to sustainable finance leaders, experts in greenwashing claims and regulatory gurus who help businesses navigate environmental regulations to successfully develop projects," according to the publication. Honorees were selected through journalistic reporting, nominations, and vetting by peers in environmental law.

Barsh is co-chair of the firm's Environmental Practice and represents public and private clients on an array of environmental regulatory, permitting and litigation matters, including transactional support and due diligence, environmental assessment and liability matters, climate change, energy and infrastructure projects, wetlands and coastal permitting, complex land use projects, air quality matters, hazardous materials contamination, and other compliance and enforcement cases. She also is a member of the firm's executive committee.

Kendig-Schrader represents clients in land use and environmental matters and administrative litigation. She works with clients to create public/private partnerships for infrastructure needs, particularly those related to transportation. With sustainability concerns and initiatives cutting across virtually all sectors of business today, she strives to keep her clients ahead of the curve to maximize opportunities and minimize unnecessary costs and risks.

Nicholson-Choice has more than 30 years of experience with matters involving environmental, land use, brownfields, environmental justice, and marina permitting, with an emphasis on negotiating and resolving complex environmental cleanup, permitting, due diligence, remediation, and litigation matters. She serves as environmental and land use counsel on multimillion-dollar projects and transactions, and she advises Fortune 500 companies, individual property owners, and lending institutions on environmental liability and compliance.

About Greenberg Traurig's Environmental Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Environmental Practice represents clients with issues under the environmental and natural resource laws that affect their businesses. The firm's environmental attorneys assist with securing permits and approvals; negotiating and closing transactions; defending clients in enforcement actions; handling a broad range of environmental and toxic tort litigation; ensuring the understanding and satisfaction of regulatory requirements; preparing for and responding to emergencies; crafting approaches for legacy cleanup issues; and developing solutions for product regulation, market access, and environmental policy challenges. Greenberg Traurig received a first-tier rankings in the "Environmental Law" and "Litigation — Environmental" categories in the U.S. News - Best Lawyers 2024 "Best Law Firms" report and was selected as "Practice Group of the Year" by Law360 for 2022.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

