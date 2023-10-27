3 Greenberg Traurig Attorneys Win Recognition from WIPR Diversity/Influential Women in IP

Three attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP are recognized by World Intellectual Property Review (WIPR) for their commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, and career achievements.

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Three attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP are recognized by World Intellectual Property Review (WIPR) for their commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, and career achievements. According to the publication, Greenberg Traurig was represented on each of the three 2023 WIPR Diversity lists, something WIPR called a rare accomplishment. Shareholder Chinh H. Pham was selected as a WIPR Diversity Champion and Shareholder Tiffany D.W. Shimada was selected as a WIPR Diversity Shining Light/Influential Woman in IP. Of Counsel Elana B. Araj was selected as a WIPR Diversity Trailblazer.

"We are humbled by this recognition, not just of IP practitioners' legal talent, but also of their unrivaled commitment to one of the founding pillars of our firm's unique culture; one that serves our clients well by allowing for teams that represent a wide range of backgrounds, experiences, and viewpoints," firm Senior Vice President, Intellectual Property & Technology Practice and Global Patent Litigation Group Co-Chair, and New York office Co-Managing Shareholder Scott J. Bornstein said. "Congratulations Chinh, Tiffany, and Elana."

Pham, co-chair of the Venture Capital & Emerging Technology Practice at Greenberg Traurig, is recognized on the WIPR Diversity Champions list that celebrates "those who have worked relentlessly to create a brighter future for all aspiring attorneys, regardless of their background, gender identity, ethnicity, sexual orientation or creed," according to the publication. "Here, you will find some of the leading IP figures who have made an indelible mark in their efforts to make the profession more inclusive for everyone," WIPR editors note. Pham works from the firm's Boston office and focuses his practice on the strategic creation, implementation, and protection of intellectual property rights for technology and life science clients, ranging from venture-backed companies to multinational corporations. WIPR writes, "He is focused on providing programmes and networking resources to assist newer attorneys—encompassing a full spectrum of diverse backgrounds and experiences—find success in the profession." Click here for his feature, "Diversity Champions - Diversity 2023."

Shimada is recognized on WIPR's Influential Women in IP list featuring "the best and the brightest women in the IP field," the publication noted. A member of the Intellectual Property & Technology and Trademark & Brand Management Group in Greenberg Traurig's Salt Lake City office, she focuses her practice on helping clients with trademark, copyright, advertising, social media, and complex brand protection and management issues. Shimada works with brand owners and managers nationally and globally to protect their IP across a wide array of industries, including medical devices, financial services, food and beverage, agribusiness, outdoor sports and hunting, logistics, direct marketing, online retail marketplaces, entertainment, and health care. She counsels clients through virtually all aspects of brand selection, protection, and risk management issues, such as claim substantiation, comparative advertising, and right of publicity issues. Click here for her WIPR Diversity feature, "Influential Women in IP - Diversity 2023."

Araj, from the firm's New York office, is celebrated on the WIPR Diversity Trailblazers list which features "outstanding people with a decade or less of experience in the IP industry who have already made their mark on the sector […] who stood out due to their impressive practice in IP and/or their determination to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion within the sector," the publication noted. Araj focuses her Intellectual Property Litigation practice on patent, trademark, and copyright infringement litigation in district court and post-grant review proceedings before the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office. WIPR Diversity notes, "Araj is a participant in the New York University incubator programme Endless Frontier Labs, through which she provides mentoring and pro bono legal services to startups. This includes leading IP workshops, reviewing agreements, drafting patent applications, and developing patent portfolios. She has also volunteered for EXITE camp, a STEM camp for middle school girls with disabilities." Click here for her feature, "Trailblazers 2023 - Diversity 2023."

About Greenberg Traurig's Intellectual Property & Technology Practice: With more than 260 intellectual property attorneys and patent agents in the United States, Asia, and Europe, Greenberg Traurig provides a broad range of patent, trademark and copyright protection and strategic counseling. Greenberg Traurig was named a "National Tier 1" Law Firm for IP Litigation, Patent Law and Litigation, Copyright Law, Technology Law, and Information Technology Law by U.S. News and Best Lawyers, 2023 "Best Law Firms." In addition, Greenberg Traurig was named a "Law Firm of the Year" for Trademark Law in the 2020 and 2022 editions of "Best Law Firms." The BTI Consulting Group named Greenberg Traurig's IP Litigation Practice a 'Litigation Standout' in the "BTI Litigation Outlook 2024: Navigating Litigation Spending in the New Unpredictable World."

About Greenberg Traurig's Diversity Initiative: From its inception, Greenberg Traurig has been committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace. Greenberg Traurig is a uniquely empowering and diverse firm built on a foundation of fairness, equality, and authenticity. Through its Social, Racial, and Economic Justice Action Plan, the firm has committed $5 million over five years to help combat systemic racism and support impoverished communities. In addition, the firm's efforts have been recognized through its Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certification Plus, administered by The Diversity Lab, and by local, national, and global publications and organizations including Chambers and Partners. Web: https://www.gtlaw.com/en/general/our-firm/diversity Twitter: @GT_Drives.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2650 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

