3 Greenberg Traurig Lawyers Named to City & State's 2024 Manhattan Power 100 List

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Three Greenberg Traurig lawyers, Edward C. Wallace, John L. Mascialino, and Jonathan L. Bing, were named to City & State's 2024 Manhattan Power 100 list.

According to the publication, the list recognizes the borough's most politically influential people in government, business, education, advocacy, and nonprofits.

Wallace is the co-chair of Greenberg Traurig's New York office, founder of Greenberg Traurig's Government Law & Policy Practice and serves as a trusted advisor and frontline negotiator for companies and individuals in high profile and sensitive matters. He has represented major institutions and real estate companies, including Columbia University, New York University, Fordham University, Extell, and Fetner Properties, in real estate development projects and major government service providers including JCDecaux and Hornblower.

Wallace previously served as city council member-at-large (Manhattan) and then as chief of staff to the New York City Council President before being named as vice president for finance at Boston Properties. Wallace is the chair of the French American Foundation (USA) and vice president and outside general counsel to the Citizens Budget Commission. He is former chair and a board member emeritus of New Yorkers for Parks.

Mascialino is the chair of Greenberg Traurig's New York Government Law & Policy Practice and served as first deputy commissioner of the NYC Department of Citywide Administrative Services as well as deputy chief of staff and counsel for the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Operations. He was a mayoral appointee to the Franchise Concession Review Committee, and a deputy general counsel in the Mayor's Office of City Legislative Affairs. He focuses his practice on government contracts, administrative law, government affairs, government investigations, and government-related real estate matters. Mascialino serves as trustee and vice-chair of the Riverside Park Conservancy and as the treasurer and finance committee chair of the Grand Central Partnership.

Bing advises corporations and nonprofit clients in the entertainment, financial services, health care, hospitality, transportation, and social services fields. He served five terms in the New York State Assembly representing the East Side of Manhattan. He also served as a special deputy superintendent of the New York Department of Financial Services in charge of the Liquidation Bureau. He helps clients advance legislation in the New York City Council and New York State Legislature, and secure funding from city and state budgets. An active member of the community, Bing serves on the steering committee for the Association for a Better New York, is a member of the American Bar Association's Committee on Meeting & Travel, and serves on the board of directors of the Manhattan Chamber of Commerce.

