3 Greenberg Traurig Lawyers Named to City & State's 2025 'Manhattan Power 100' List

Three Greenberg Traurig shareholders, Edward C. Wallace, John L. Mascialino, and Jonathan L. Bing, were named to City & State's 2025 "Manhattan Power 100" list.

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Three Greenberg Traurig shareholders, Edward C. Wallace, John L. Mascialino, and Jonathan L. Bing, were named to City & State's 2025 "Manhattan Power 100" list. This is the fourth consecutive year that Mascialino and Bing have appeared on the list; Wallace has been listed for more than five years.

According to the publication, the list highlights "local movers and shakers in the world of New York politics and government." City & State notes that Wallace, Mascialino, and Bing "have helped make Greenberg Traurig one of New York's go-to firms for government regulatory advice, budget initiatives and land use matters."

Wallace, co-chair of Greenberg Traurig's New York office and founder of Greenberg Traurig's New York City Government Law & Policy Practice, serves as a trusted advisor to companies doing business with government entities. He also has represented major institutions and real estate companies, including Columbia University, New York University, Fordham University, Extell, and Fetner Properties, in real estate development projects and major government service providers such as JCDecaux and Hornblower.

Wallace sits on the executive committee of the Citizens Budget Commission. He is chair of the French American Foundation USA and sits on the executive committee of New Yorkers for Parks. Before transitioning to the private sector as vice president for finance at Boston Properties, Wallace was the last City Council Member-at-large representing Manhattan and then chief of staff for the New York City Council President.

Mascialino is the chair of Greenberg Traurig's New York Government Law & Policy Practice and served as first deputy commissioner of the NYC Department of Citywide Administrative Services as well as deputy chief of staff and counsel for the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Operations. He was also a mayoral appointee to the Franchise Concession Review Committee, and a deputy general counsel in the Mayor's Office of City Legislative Affairs. He focuses his practice on government contracts, government affairs, government investigations, government-related real estate matters and administrative law. Mascialino serves as trustee of the Riverside Park Conservancy and as the treasurer and finance committee chair of the Grand Central Partnership.

Bing, an experienced advocate, advises corporate, association, and nonprofit clients in the entertainment, financial services, health care, hospitality, transportation, real estate, and social services industries. He served five terms in the New York State Assembly representing the East Side of Manhattan. He also served as a special deputy superintendent of the New York Department of Financial Services in charge of the Liquidation Bureau. He helps clients advance legislation in the New York State Legislature and New York City Council, secure funding from state and city budgets, and navigate New York government. An active member of the community, Bing serves on the steering committee for the Association for a Better New York and is the chair of the government affairs practice committee of the American Bar Association's Business Law Section.

