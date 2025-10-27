3 Greenberg Traurig Shareholders Named to IAM Global Leaders 2026

Three shareholders from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Patents and Innovation Strategies Group are recognized in the IAM Global Leaders 2026 edition.

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Three shareholders from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Patents and Innovation Strategies Group are recognized in the IAM Global Leaders 2026 edition.

The IAM Global Leaders showcases the world's top private practice experts in the patent world, according to the publication. To qualify for inclusion, attorneys must be ranked in the gold tier of the IAM Patent 1000 — the market-leading annual directory that identifies the top law and attorney firms and individuals in the world's most significant patent jurisdictions.

The following Greenberg Traurig shareholders were selected for inclusion:

James J. DeCarlo, a registered patent attorney and electrical engineer, is actively involved in virtually all aspects of intellectual property counseling. DeCarlo started his career in the computer industry, and since transitioning to law has spent three decades litigating, licensing, and procuring patents in the software, hardware, internet, and networking spaces, among many others. His experience includes litigating patent matters in district courts around the country, handling matters before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board, counseling clients on the strategic use and management of intellectual property assets, and drafting infringement, validity, and freedom to operate opinions.

Melissa Hunter-Ensor, Ph.D., co-chair of the firm's Global Patents and Innovation Strategies Group, focuses her practice on the intellectual property and commercial needs of clients in the life science industry, encompassing pharmaceutical, biotechnology, chemical agricultural, diagnostics, and medical device companies. She has experience representing clients throughout the business cycle, from startups and universities to global pharmaceutical companies, with patent portfolio management and strategic alliances, as well as litigation and pre-litigation strategy.

Barry J. Schindler, co-chair of the Global Patents and Innovation Strategies Group, has over 30 years of legal experience in all aspects of patent prosecution and IP protection — representing numerous major companies and startups regarding patents and trade secrets and managing their worldwide patent portfolio in such relevant technical areas as artificial intelligence and machine learning, AgriTech, FoodTech, Fintech , cloud computing, chemical, pharmaceutical, material science, and medical devices. Schindler has obtained hundreds of U.S. patents for his clients, and has worked with foreign counsel in China, France, Germany, Japan, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Russia, and the United Kingdom, among others, to obtain foreign patents for firm clients.

About Greenberg Traurig's Patents and Innovation Strategies Group: Greenberg Traurig's IP attorneys have experience in managing international patent portfolios for major companies and organizations — including prosecuting thousands of patents. Greenberg Traurig's patent capabilities run the gamut from application preparation and filing to examination and appeal processes to maximizing technology transfer opportunities — as well as handling patent litigation, when necessary.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 3,000 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

