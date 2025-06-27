3 in 10 Gen Zers Work Fewer Hours Thanks to AI, Survey Finds

Gen Zers are using AI to work fewer hours and lying about it to their managers
SEATTLE, June 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A new survey from AIResumeBuilder.com finds that 66% of Gen Z workers use AI chatbots on the job — and for many, it's reducing their workload. Among Gen Zers using AI at work, 29% say they're now working fewer total hours each week due to the productivity boost these tools provide.
The survey, which polled 1,882 full-time U.S. workers ages 18 to 28, reveals that Gen Z is using AI for a wide range of tasks. Top uses include brainstorming (64%), analyzing data (61%), writing emails (54%), scheduling and planning (48%), writing content (48%), interpreting messages (47%), reasolving workplace conflict (32%), and even coding (29%).
For those working fewer hours, the amount of time saved varies: 32% have reduced their workload by 1 to 3 hours per week, 35% by 4 to 6 hours, and 17% by 7 to 10 hours. Some are cutting back even more significantly: 7% by 11 to 20 hours and 9% by more than 20 hours a week.
Gen Z workers are spending that extra time in a variety of ways: relaxing, watching TV, sleeping, hanging out with friends and family, pursuing creative hobbies, exercising, or taking on side hustles. A few even use it to refine their AI skills and automate additional tasks.
Despite how widespread AI use is, many Gen Z workers aren't open about it. Four in 10 say they've intentionally hidden how quickly they completed tasks with AI, often because they want full credit (39%) or fear disapproval from their manager (35%). Over half (52%) say they'd be concerned if their employer tracked their AI use.
"Many Gen Z workers hide their AI use due to fear of disapproval, being tasked with extra work, or skepticism about AI's legitimacy. This signals a distrust in corporate culture and a desire to protect their autonomy," says Rachel Serwetz, career advisor at AI Resume Builder.
