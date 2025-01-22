3 in 10 Real Estate Professionals Say Trump Signs Are Driving Away Buyers

"Neighborhood yard signs can affect property values, especially in higher-priced areas." Post this

Nearly 40% have encountered buyers expressing concerns over presidential election signage, with 29% specifically citing Trump yard signs as a point of hesitation. Additionally, 32% report concerns from buyers about social movement signage, such as "Blue Lives Matter" or "Black Lives Matter" signs.

Buyers' reactions to political signage vary across generations, with Boomers and Gen Zers the most likely to express concerns. Outdated political or social movement yard signs also raise red flags, as 44% of buyers say they are at least somewhat concerned when such signage remains up long after an election.

Beyond political messaging, 41% of real estate professionals say out-of-season decorations in neighboring yards lower a property's saleability, with Christmas and Halloween décor lingering past the season being the most common complaints. Some real estate agents advise sellers to request that neighbors remove outdated decorations, while a small percentage take it upon themselves to make these requests.

"Neighborhood yard signs can affect property values, especially in higher-priced areas," says Pete Evering from Utopia Management. "Buyers in these neighborhoods often care about appearances and community feel. Signs that go against the area's usual political views can make the neighborhood seem divided, which might turn some buyers away. In lower-priced neighborhoods, buyers are more focused on affordability and the condition of the home, so yard signs don't matter as much."

