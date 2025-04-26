3 in 4 Graduating College Students Don't Have a Job Yet

"Graduating students should start their job search now, especially with career office events happening this time of year. However, it's also okay to wait until after finals, if that makes sense. There's no one right timeline." Post this

1 in 3 Graduating Seniors Haven't Started Their Job Search

Two-thirds of college seniors (66%) say they've begun looking for jobs, while 34% haven't started. Among job seekers, 3 in 10 (28%) haven't received a single interview, and another 18% have had just one. Nearly half (46%) of students without a job say they haven't used their college's career center resources, and nearly 1 in 10 say they've been told they seemed unprepared during the hiring process.

"Graduating students should start their job search now, especially with career office events happening this time of year. However, it's also okay to wait until after finals, if that makes sense. There's no one right timeline," says ResumeTemplates' Chief Career Strategist Julia Toothacre. "If job searching feels overwhelming, start by updating your resume and picking three to four types of roles you'd like to pursue. These initial steps will make identifying opportunities easier."

Most Expect Salaries Under $70K, But 1 in 5 Aim Higher

When asked about expected starting salaries, 21% of students say they expect to earn $30,000 or less, and another 24% anticipate earning between $30,001 and $50,000. About 31% expect between $50,001 and $70,000. One in five students set their expectations higher, with 13% expecting between $70,001 and $100,000 and 2% anticipating salaries above $100,000.

Of students who've already landed jobs, 81% will be working full time, and 19% will take on part-time roles. The most common sources for finding these jobs were LinkedIn (22%), college career centers or academic networks (20%), and personal connections (17%).

Most Graduates Don't Want to Work Fully Remote

When asked about work preferences, only 11% of graduating seniors say they want fully remote roles. In contrast, 45% prefer in-person jobs, and 44% would like a hybrid work setup.

"Many recent graduates spent part of high school and college online. While some want flexibility, a lot want in-person connection," says Toothacre. "Young people want to experience working in an office, build relationships, and establish mentoring they may have missed out on during school. In-person environments help them learn the unspoken norms of professional life — something that's hard to replicate virtually."

Methodology

In April 2025, ResumeTemplates.com surveyed 378 students graduating from either a four-year (78%) or two-year (22%) college program. The survey was conducted online via Pollfish. Respondents were selected based on demographic criteria and screening questions to ensure they were appropriate participants for the study.

