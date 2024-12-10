3 Reasons This Midwest Winter Destination Tops Other Regional Resorts

With Extended Winter Spa Hours, Weekday Specials, And Activities For All Ages, Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa Provides An Unmatched Seasonal Escape For Couples, Families, And Remote Workers

GALENA, Ill., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Midwest travelers searching for a winter getaway offering a resort experience without the crowds or high costs of Lake Geneva or Michigan will find Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa in Galena, Illinois, a top choice. Located just 2.5 hours from Chicago, 2 hours from Milwaukee, and 1.5 hours from the Quad Cities, the resort combines adventure, relaxation, and exceptional value.

Here are three things that make Eagle Ridge a weekday winter get-away standout:

1. Winter Adventures for Everyone

Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa offers a variety of activities for outdoor enthusiasts and those seeking a cozy winter retreat.

● Nordic Center Fun: The resort's Nordic Center provides snowshoeing, sledding on the iconic 10th hole of The General Golf Course, ice skating, and cross-country skiing. Equipment rentals make it easy for guests to join the fun, whether they are seasoned adventurers or first-timers.

● Downhill Skiing Shuttle: Eagle Ridge offers complimentary shuttle service to Chestnut Mountain Resort, providing access to downhill skiing and snowboarding without the hassle of driving.

● Heated Dining Igloos: Guests can enjoy a unique, intimate dining experience in the resort's heated igloos. The igloos offer stunning views of the winter landscape and a cozy setting for romantic evenings or family gatherings. Advance reservations are recommended.

2. Spa Serenity with Local Perks

The Stonedrift Spa at Eagle Ridge offers extended hours and exclusive winter discounts, ensuring relaxation is always within reach.

● Winter Weekday Discounts: Guests and locals can enjoy 30% off most spa services Monday through Thursday throughout the winter season.

● Signature Packages: The Tranquil Day Away Spa Package includes a 50-minute signature massage, facial, and pedicure, available at 20% off when booked Sunday through Thursday.

● Accessible for Locals: The spa is open year-round to local residents, providing a convenient escape for those seeking everything from basic manicures and pedicures to facials and body treatments close to home.

3. Affordable Getaways with Premium Amenities

Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa delivers a value-driven winter experience, combining charming accommodations and affordability.

● Midweek Specials: Guests can take advantage of discounted weekday rates on accommodations, from cozy inn rooms to spacious private villas.

● Family-Friendly Activities: Families can bond over sledding, evening bonfires, and splashing in the indoor heated pool.

● Workation Perks: Remote workers can stay connected with high-speed Wi-Fi and enjoy spa treatments, Nordic Center activities, or the resort's dining options during breaks.

Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa offers a quintessential winter experience without the bustling crowds or steep prices of Lake Geneva. The resort combines outdoor recreation, spa relaxation, and a peaceful atmosphere, making it an ideal destination for travelers seeking a winter midweek getaway. For more information or to book a winter weekday escape, call 800-892-2269 or visit eagleridge.com.

About Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa

https://www.eagleridge.c om/ [Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa __title__ Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa] is located 150 miles west of Chicago within The Galena Territory, a 6,800-acre recreational, residential and resort community six miles southeast of the historic town of Galena, Ill. The resort's grounds include 63 holes on four award-winning golf, and accommodations that range from quaint Inn rooms to over 100 villas and distinctive homes. Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa has 15,000 square feet of state-of-the-art meeting space and beautiful conference homes, which regularly accommodate corporate groups, banquets, and weddings. Other features include award-winning restaurants, the new golf complex with Highlands restaurant, Lounge 289, pro shop, Country Store and a gas station, the tranquil Stonedrift Spa, and an incredible selection of outdoor seasonal activities including miles of biking, hiking and horseback riding trails, as well as tennis, hot air balloon rides, boating and fishing on the picturesque 225-acre Lake Galena. For reservations or additional information, call (800) 892-2269 or visit http://www.eagleridge.com.

Eagle Ridge Resort & Stonedrift Spa

425 Eagle Ridge Drive

Galena, IL 61036

815-776-5772

Editor/Producer's Note: Media visits and collaborations are considered upon request.

Media Contact

Beth Strautz, Vagus PR, 773-895-5387, [email protected], vaguspr.com

SOURCE Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa