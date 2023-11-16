3 Roads To Produce A Documentary About Frederick Maryland

More than a dozen interviews have already taken place, and "we may do as many as fifty interviews for this documentary," says Russ Hodge, 3 Roads' President and Executive Producer. "The more we research, the more we discover." Post this

The documentary will also focus on the economic revival that has happened to Frederick during the past five decades, since two floods ravaged its scenic historic area and left its downtown bereft. InSpired will retrace the actionable steps that were taken by politicians, business owners and concerned community members, working together, to make Frederick attractive and thriving again. Consistently on lists of "Best Places to Live," InSpired will also serve as a primer for other small cities and towns across America looking to plot their way to solvency and relevancy once again.

More than a dozen interviews have already taken place, and "we may do as many as fifty interviews for this documentary," says Russ Hodge, 3 Roads' President and Executive Producer. "The more we research, the more we discover."

InSpired is expected to be completed in calendar year 2024, with national distribution on Public TV stations across the country in early 2025. A Production Tax Credit has already been awarded to 3 Roads from the Maryland Department of Commerce, and Visit Frederick has provided some funding for the project. Heritage Frederick is the Fiscal Sponsor for InSpired. For more information about the documentary, please visit our web site at frederickinspired.com.

3 Roads is a woman and veteran-owned small business with offices in the historic Gaslight House in downtown Frederick, Md. 3 Roads has produced and distributed more than 100 hours of content on national public TV, including the Oscar-qualified documentary Rescue in the Philippines and the 9/11 documentary For the Love of Their Brother. The upcoming documentary The House on Jonathan Street, about the historically African American neighborhood in Hagerstown, Maryland, begins national distribution in February, 2024.

3 Roads' Public TV series include The Truth About Money with Ric Edelman, Legends of Airpower, and Frontiers of Medicine. 3 Roads has also produced three Public TV Pledge programs with America's top financial advisor, Ric Edelman, and two Public TV Pledge Programs with The Sicilian Tenors. An Evening With The Sicilian Tenors was recorded at The Weinberg Center in Frederick, and is currently being broadcast, along with 3 Roads' latest Pledge Program, Journey to Highclere Castle With The Sicilian Tenors.

During the past thirty years, 3 Roads has won more than 100 awards including Emmy, Cable Ace, Addy, Telly, Communicator and dozens of others.

For more information, please visit our web site at 3roads.com, or our YouTube Channel at youtube.com/3RoadsCommunications.

