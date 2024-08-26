30-Day Devotional Makes the Perfect Daily Motivation Tool to Become the Person God Created You to Be

"After a year and a half of obeying the Holy Spirit, I felt impressed in my spirit to write a 30-day devotional so that anyone who desired, would have a book to refer back to. Hopefully, this 30-day devotional would motivate them to want to know more about Jesus." Post this

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Berrien said, "In 2021, the Holy Spirit instructed me to begin teaching on Facebook, on how to live from a position of being seated in heavenly places in Christ Jesus according to Ephesians 2:6. I began these teachings in February 2022. After a year and a half of obeying the Holy Spirit, I felt impressed in my spirit to write a 30-day devotional so that anyone who desired, would have a book to refer back to. Hopefully, this 30-day devotional would motivate them to want to know more about Jesus. It is my desire that the people of God never settle for less than what God promises in His word is ours in this life."

Rhonda Berrien's walk with Christ started in August 1977 when she gave her life to the Lord while attending a Pentecostal church service in Chester, PA. She is a minister called by God to encourage, minister and teach the word of God so that the people of God live from the position of being seated in heavenly places in Christ Jesus according to Ephesians 2:6. Throughout her life, Berrien has seen God answer prayers and witnessed the outcome of totally trusting him. In her walk with God, she served in various capacities behind the scenes and had no desire to be in a leadership position. But when God called, she had no choice but to obey. She was given an assignment by the leading of the Holy Spirit through a live Facebook broadcast called "Rhonda." Berrien enjoys visiting museums, flower gardens and going to the beach looking for sea shells. She also enjoys watching the sun rise and set.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Rhonda's Tidbits: From Living To Reigning is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

