30 Greenberg Traurig Attorneys Recognized in Managing Intellectual Property's 2025 Edition of IP Stars

NEW YORK, June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Thirty attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP are recognized in Managing Intellectual Property magazine's 2025 edition of "IP Stars."

According to the publication, intellectual property (IP) attorneys are recognized "based on a weighted review of information submitted by firms, publicly available information, and market feedback." The key information evaluated includes size and sophistication of workload; experience in the firm, track record, and practices; changes within the firm; and competitor and client feedback.

The Greenberg Traurig attorneys selected as IP Stars for 2025 are:

Stephen Baird , Minneapolis — Trademark Star

, — Trademark Star Jonathan D. Ball , Ph.D., New York — Patent Star

, Ph.D., — Patent Star Ian C. Ballon , Silicon Valley/ Los Angeles — Copyright Star & Trademark Star

, Silicon Valley/ — Copyright Star & Trademark Star Scott J. Bornstein , New York — Patent Star

, — Patent Star Heath J. Briggs , Denver — Patent Star

, — Patent Star Ed Chansky , Las Vegas — Trademark Star

, — Trademark Star Vincent H. Chieffo , Los Angeles — Copyright Star

, — Copyright Star John E. Cummerford , Phoenix — Transactions Star

, — Transactions Star Michael P. Dulin , Denver — Patent Star

, — Patent Star David J. Dykeman , Boston — Patent Star

, — Patent Star Jerry Fellows , Dallas — Patent Star

, — Patent Star Mark R. Galis , Chicago — Trademark Star

, — Trademark Star David M. Greenberg , New York — Transactions Star

, — Transactions Star Richard D. Harris , Chicago — Patent Star

, — Patent Star Susan L. Heller , Orange County — Trademark Star

, — Trademark Star Melissa Hunter-Ensor , Ph.D., Boston — Patent Star

, Ph.D., — Patent Star Craig S. Krummen , Minneapolis — Patent Star

, — Patent Star Eric J. Maiers , Chicago — Patent Star & Trademark Star

, — Patent Star & Trademark Star Dwayne L. Mason , Houston — Patent Star & Trademark Star

, — Patent Star & Trademark Star Michael A. Nicodema, New Jersey — Patent Star & Trademark Star

— Patent Star & Trademark Star Richard C. Pettus , New York — Patent Star

, — Patent Star Chinh H. Pham , Boston — Patent Star

, — Patent Star Joshua L. Raskin , New York — Patent Star

, — Patent Star Bobby Rosenbloum , Atlanta — Trademark Star & Copyright Star

, — Trademark Star & Copyright Star Barry J. Schindler , New Jersey — Patent Star

, — Patent Star Howard E. Silverman , Chicago — Patent Star

, — Patent Star Brent D. Sokol , Los Angeles — Copyright Star, Trademark Star, & Patent Star

, — Copyright Star, Trademark Star, & Patent Star Alan N. Sutin , Miami / New York — Trademark Star

, / — Trademark Star Mark G. Tratos , Las Vegas — Copyright Star & Trademark Star

, — Copyright Star & Trademark Star Steven J. Wadyka Jr. , Washington, D.C. — Trademark Star

About Greenberg Traurig's Intellectual Property & Technology Practice: With more than 260 intellectual property attorneys and patent agents in the United States, Asia, and Europe, Greenberg Traurig provides a broad range of patent, trademark, and copyright protection and strategic counseling. Greenberg Traurig was named a "National Tier 1" Law Firm for IP Litigation, Patent Law and Litigation, Copyright Law, Technology Law, Information Technology, and Trademark Law by U.S. News and Best Lawyers, 2025 "Best Law Firms." In the 2024 report, Greenberg Traurig was named Law Firm of the Year for Information Technology Law. In addition, Greenberg Traurig was named a "Law Firm of the Year" for Trademark Law in the 2020 and 2022 editions of "Best Law Firms." The BTI Consulting Group named Greenberg Traurig's IP Litigation Practice a "Litigation Standout" in the "BTI Litigation Outlook 2024: Navigating Litigation Spending in the New Unpredictable World."

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2,850 attorneys across 49 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

