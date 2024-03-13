30 Organizations Honored as 2024's Best Places to Work by Business Intelligence Group

Announcing the Winners of the Annual Best Places to Work Award Program
PHILADELPHIA, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Business Intelligence Group proudly announces the winners of its 2024 Best Places to Work award program. This prestigious recognition honors organizations fostering exceptional employee experiences and driving exceptional performance through vibrant and engaging work environments.
In today's evolving work landscape, employee satisfaction and engagement are paramount. Business Intelligence Group recognizes companies prioritizing these metrics to cultivate thriving workforces and achieve superior business results.
"We are thrilled to celebrate these outstanding organizations," declares Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer of Business Intelligence Group. "The 2024 Best Places to Work exemplify a deep commitment to employee development, fostering careers, knowledge, and performance excellence."
2024 Best Places to Work Award Winners:
Global Enterprise:
- Foundever
Large Business:
- Compass One Healthcare
- Everise
Medium-Size Business:
- Arch Insurance - Accident & Health
- DNSFilter
- EWI Worldwide
- Farbman Group
- Fingerprint
- Nativo, Inc.
- oneZero Financial Systems
- Suki AI
- ThreatConnect, Inc.
Small Business:
- Active Security
- Croessmann & Westberg P.C.
- DigitalOwl
- Empathy
- Gardyn Inc
- Hotel Internet Services
- Lawmatics
- Platform Aerospace
- Makers Nutrition
- Medicure Inc.
- Northgate Technologies Inc
- Powercast
- Route Consultant
- Royal Cyber Inc
- ThreeWill
- Transcend Company Inc.
- Trust Point Inc
- YouDecide, Inc.
Additional Recognition:
Companies exceeding the 2024 benchmark score received the distinguished title of "Finalist" in the Best Places to Work awards. These finalists include:
- Advanced Onion, Inc.
- Audigent
- Recast Software
- Userful Corporation
About the Business Intelligence Group:
The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry and business award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.
