30 Organizations Honored as 2024's Best Places to Work by Business Intelligence Group

"We are thrilled to celebrate these outstanding organizations," declares Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer of Business Intelligence Group. "The 2024 Best Places to Work exemplify a deep commitment to employee development, fostering careers, knowledge, and performance excellence."

2024 Best Places to Work Award Winners:

Global Enterprise:

Foundever

Large Business:

Compass One Healthcare

Everise

Medium-Size Business:

Arch Insurance - Accident & Health

DNSFilter

EWI Worldwide

Farbman Group

Fingerprint

Nativo, Inc.

oneZero Financial Systems

Suki AI

ThreatConnect, Inc.

Small Business:

Active Security

Croessmann & Westberg P.C.

DigitalOwl

Empathy

Gardyn Inc

Hotel Internet Services

Lawmatics

Platform Aerospace

Makers Nutrition

Medicure Inc.

Northgate Technologies Inc

Powercast

Route Consultant

Royal Cyber Inc

ThreeWill

Transcend Company Inc.

Trust Point Inc

YouDecide, Inc.

Additional Recognition:

Companies exceeding the 2024 benchmark score received the distinguished title of "Finalist" in the Best Places to Work awards. These finalists include:

Advanced Onion, Inc.

Audigent

Recast Software

Userful Corporation

About the Business Intelligence Group:

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry and business award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

