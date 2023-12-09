30 Rights in 30 Minutes - Global Celebs Salute Human Rights Sunday on Zoom

Celebrities from three continents join forces with the Global Peace Education Network (GPEN) on Zoom all day Sunday, December 10 to celebrate the 75th Anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Post this

The Universal Declaration of Human Rights was proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly on December 10, 1948. This landmark document was drafted by a group of committed humanitarians from all over the world, led by women. It stated for the first time the rights and freedoms that belong equally to every human being on the planet and which must not be taken away.

World Youth Leader Alexandra Torres Introduces Declaration

Alexandra Torres, head of youth at the recent Barcelona World Peace Forum explains, "The Universal Declaration of Human Rights is the global yardstick by which we measure right and wrong. It is the world's most translated document, available in more than 500 languages. It provides the basic outline for a just and decent future for all humanity, and gives all of us everywhere a powerful tool to preserve human dignity and overcome oppression."

Susana Guardiola, an award-winning documentary filmmaker from Spain, produces and directs the event. Noted musician and composer, Juan Antonio Simarro, accompanies the dramatic reading with a special human rights overture.

Celebrity Cast of "Do You Know Your Human Rights?"

The celebrity cast, in order of appearance includes:

Alexandra Torres is a prominent global peace activist and youth leader.

Mario Gas is a highly regarded Spanish theater director and actor, recognized for his influential contributions to both stage and screen.

Marty K. Casey is a charismatic musician, actress and community activist, the founder of the UnGun Institute.

Mariela Garriga is a talented actress known for her diverse performances in Spanish and English-language productions.

Maria Bestar is an Andorran singer-songwriter with a unique and captivating musical style that blends various genres.

Jennifer Larmore is an internationally acclaimed American mezzo-soprano opera singer, celebrated for her emotive and powerful performances.

Huichi Chiu is a gifted Taiwanese actress known for her dramatic roles in film and television.

Denis PodalydHs is a versatile French actor, director, and writer, renowned for his contributions to French cinema and theater.

HIlHne Delavault is a French singer and actress known for her distinctive voice and interpretation of classic French songs in chanson franGaise.

Antonio Resines is a beloved Spanish actor and producer, recognized for his versatile performances in film and television.

Diana Hoyos is a Colombian singer and actress known for her dynamic voice and contributions to Latin music in the pop and tropical genres.

Former UNESCO Director General

Federico Mayor-Zaragoza is President of GPEN's Global Advisory Council is a distinguished Spanish scientist, scholar, and politician, notable for his leadership as the Director-General of UNESCO and advocacy for global education and culture. He concludes the event by explaining the importance of the United Nation's Universal Declaration of Human Rights in our daily lives.

"All human beings are equal in dignity. That's it!" he declares. "That's what we've been forgetting for so many years. Freedom is the great gift of all human beings. Whatever our ideology, whatever our belief, whatever our ethnic group, men and women, whatever our sexual essence, we are all free and able to transform the world."

"Now we have the digital technology that allows us to express ourselves freely," he continues. "We know that education is much more than knowing things. The UNESCO Constitution says that the real meaning of education to be free and responsible.. Let's be free and responsible for putting human rights into practice, as a guideline for our daily behavior."_____

The Global Peace Education Network, Inc. is a volunteer-driven, multi-national, nonprofit team founded in 2021 to foster peace education worldwide. To help build the culture of peace, GPEN collaborates with UNESCO, and reaches more than 1,100 passionate and capable organizations in every continent. GPEN is a registered US 501(c)3 nonprofit corporation.

