30 Under 30 Agent Kole Bartos Headlines at Tom Ferry Success Summit

During his speech, Bartos candidly shared his strategies with real-world advice for agents seeking to earn business from home sellers. He highlighted four key strategies to become powerhouse seller's agent:

Change Your Mindset: Many agents avoid making calls, but by gamifying the process, they can master the art of conversations with potential clients.

Be Proactive, Not Reactive: Daily roleplay, consistent calling and accountability partners are crucial for success.

Master Your Lead Sources: Without spending large sums, agents can focus on mastering expired listings, retargeting databases, and call arounds, while turning one listing into multiple through the multiplier effect.

Position Yourself to Win: Agents should ask questions, act as knowledge brokers and always follow up to ensure they align with their clients' goals and earn their trust.

Bartos commented on the importance of delivering value and keenly understanding what sellers desire from the transaction, "The key to winning listings is all about aligning with your customers, being their knowledge broker, and giving them options. People work with agents they like and trust, so if you are able to align with their goals and plans, then you will be the only option."

Premiere Plus Realty President Jillian Young reflected on Bartos' commitment to client service excellence, "Kole Bartos exemplifies everything we strive for at Premiere Plus Realty. His commitment to excellence has directly benefited the buyers and sellers he serves. Kole's professional approach ensures that his customers feel informed, supported and confident throughout the entire process. By truly understanding what sellers need and aligning with their goals, he consistently delivers results that exceed expectations. We couldn't be prouder of his achievements, and he is a true inspiration to all of us."

The Bartos Team attributes their success to the strong leadership of Mary and Joe Bartos, who have created an environment that fosters growth and excellence. Through their concierge-level support, coaching and accountability, the Bartos Group has helped their agents achieve three times the production of the average agent in Southwest Florida, securing their place in the top 1% of the market.

Founded in 2003, Premiere Plus Realty began with a clear focus to put agents first. The company's guiding principle is to provide the highest level of service to support agents' growth, their families and their real estate business. They create the most fulfilling careers in real estate by helping agents love what they do. At the heart of the company's success are its outstanding agents, genuine care for people and focus on kindness and faith. Agents have the freedom to structure transactions to meet clients' needs. As a result, clients receive unmatched service when buying and selling residential, commercial and rental properties. Their 1,500 agents serve Southwest Florida with office locations in Downtown Naples, North Naples, Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Cape Coral and Marco Island.

