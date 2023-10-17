30-Year Industry Veteran Michael C. Brown Named Regional President for Gilbane Building Company

"Michael is an experienced and proven leader who has worked at every level of the industry," said Adam R. Jelen, Gilbane Building Company's chief operating officer and incoming chief executive officer. Tweet this

During his previous time with Gilbane, Brown rose through the organization, from business development manager to vice president and operations manager and senior vice president of the Southeast division.

"Gilbane is a values-based company, and that informs how we approach projects, how we work with one another, and how we build lasting relationships with our clients," said Brown. "Gilbane really is more than a team—it's a family—and I'm eager to be a part of that family again. For me, this is a homecoming on a number of levels. Gilbane builds more than buildings, and that inspires me as I prepare for this new role."

Most recently, Brown served as an executive vice president and general manager for Skanska USA Building's Florida operations.

Brown has a degree in civil engineering from the University of Michigan and boasts an extensive list of community leadership roles, including past board memberships on the Florida Chamber of Commerce, Tampa Museum of Art and Student Aces. He was recently recognized as one of Florida 500's Most Influential Business Leaders and by Savoy as one of the Power 300 Most Influential Black Executives in the USA.

Gilbane Building Company is currently working on or has recently completed a number of signature and transformational projects across diverse markets in the Midwest and Texas, including:

Adlai E. Stevenson High School, the first net zero high school in Illinois in Lincolnshire, IL

in Indiana University Health's new downtown hospital in Indianapolis, IN

Early excavation work for Intel's semiconductor manufacturing project in New Albany, OH

Hines's Texas Tower in Houston, TX

Northwestern Mutual's North Office Building Modernization project in Milwaukee, WI

Haribo's first-ever North American manufacturing facility in Pleasant Prairie, WI

Brown will be based in Gilbane's Chicago office with travel to other markets.

About Gilbane Building Company

Gilbane provides a full slate of construction and facilities-related services – from preconstruction services planning and integrated consulting capabilities to comprehensive construction management, general contracting, design-build, and facility management services – for clients across various markets. Founded in 1870 and still a privately held, family-owned company, Gilbane has more than 45 office locations worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.gilbaneco.com.

