"30 Years. 20 Stores. One Heart!" Crossroads Automotive Group Marks Three Decades in the Carolinas

The catalyst for everything Crossroads has become started in 1996 with one Ford dealership in Cary. Thirty years later, even as we've grown to 20 dealerships, our mission, our culture, and our commitment to our customers remain the same. We are, and always will be, One Heart. Post this

"Looking back, the catalyst for everything Crossroads has become started in 1996 with one Ford dealership in Cary. We believed in building a team that was best in class, serving customers the right way, and never losing sight of our values. Thirty years later, even as we've grown to 20 dealerships, our mission, our culture, and our commitment to our customers remain the same. We are, and always will be, One Heart," said Allen Boyd, owner of Crossroads Automotive Group.

The story of Crossroads Automotive Group began long before the company officially opened its first dealership under the Crossroads name. The Boyd family's automotive roots date back to 1952, when Allen Boyd's grandfather, Elmas Boyd, opened a small used-car lot in Henderson, North Carolina. Glenn Boyd, Allen's father, grew up immersed in the business from an early age, cleaning tires as a young boy, detailing vehicles before he was a teenager, and traveling hundreds of miles to purchase inventory while still in high school.

In 1977, Glenn Boyd and his brothers purchased their first new-car dealership, laying the foundation for decades of entrepreneurial growth. Their journey was not without challenges. During difficult financial times in the early 1990s, the support of family, perseverance, and faith helped preserve the business and ultimately positioned it for its next chapter.

That defining chapter began in 1996 when Glenn Boyd acquired a struggling Ford dealership in Cary. Facing ambitious customer satisfaction and market share goals, he assembled a dedicated team, transformed an aging grocery store into one of the world's largest indoor Ford showrooms, and built a dealership that would earn national recognition for customer experience. Those early decisions became the cornerstone of what would evolve into today's Crossroads Automotive Group.

Over the past 30 years, Crossroads Automotive Group has expanded its footprint while remaining committed to the values that shaped its beginnings. The company's growth has always been rooted in long-term relationships—with customers who return generation after generation, employees who are treated like family, and communities that have supported the organization since its earliest days.

Faith has also remained central to the company's identity. Guided by principles of integrity, humility, and service, Crossroads Automotive Group has fostered a culture where people come before transactions. Those values continue to influence how the organization serves customers, supports employees, and gives back to the communities where it operates.

Throughout July, dealerships across the Crossroads Automotive Group family will celebrate the company's 30th anniversary by recognizing the employees, customers, partners, and communities who have made the milestone possible.

"Thirty years. Twenty stores. Countless families. One Heart. Those words represent far more than our growth—they represent every customer who has trusted us, every employee who has chosen to build a career with us, and every community that has welcomed us over the past three decades. We are incredibly grateful for that trust and excited to continue serving our communities for generations to come," Boyd said.

As Crossroads Automotive Group celebrates this milestone, the company remains focused on the future while honoring the legacy established by three generations of the Boyd family. Though much has changed since 1996, one thing has remained constant: a commitment to serving people with integrity, compassion, and heart.

About Crossroads Automotive Group -

Founded in 1996, Crossroads Automotive Group is a family-owned automotive retailer headquartered in Wake Forest, North Carolina. Today, the company operates 20 dealerships representing multiple automotive brands throughout North Carolina and South Carolina. Guided by its "One Heart" philosophy, Crossroads Automotive Group is committed to delivering exceptional customer experiences, investing in its employees, and making a lasting impact in the communities it proudly serves.

Media Contact

Candy Perry, Chief Marketing Officer, 1 919-488-8600, [email protected], https://www.crossroadscars.com/

SOURCE Crossroads Automotive Group