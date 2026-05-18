30 Years of ISC-CX - Three Decades of International Success in Mystery Shopping and Customer Experience

"30 years of ISC-CX stand for continuity, innovation, and a strong commitment to customer excellence. We are especially proud of our long-term partnerships with numerous international brands and of our exceptional global team," says Reinhold Auer, Founder of ISC-CX. Post this

"30 years of ISC-CX stand for continuity, innovation, and a strong commitment to customer excellence. We are especially proud of our long-term partnerships with numerous international brands and of our exceptional global team," says Reinhold Auer, Founder of ISC-CX.

From an early stage, ISC-CX focused on international scalability, digital processes, and data-driven quality measurement. Today, the company combines traditional mystery shopping methodologies with modern technologies, artificial intelligence, and advanced analytics to help businesses measure and sustainably improve customer experiences.

Recent years have been particularly shaped by the development of innovative AI-powered customer experience solutions. ISC-CX continuously invests in new technologies, automation, and international expansion.

The anniversary year 2026 is therefore not only a milestone reflecting on three successful decades, but also a clear commitment to the future: ISC-CX is already working on new AI-based solutions and forward-looking platforms for the international CX and retail market.

About ISC-CX: ISC-CX is an internationally established company specializing in mystery shopping, customer experience, and service quality measurement. Founded in 1996, the company operates globally with a network of more than 1.2 million testers. Every year, ISC-CX conducts over 300,000 checks and analyses to support companies in optimizing customer experience, service quality, and compliance. Find out more at www.isc-cx.com

Media Contact

ISC-CX, ISC-CX, 41 61 225 42 15, [email protected], www.isc-cx.com

SOURCE ISC-CX