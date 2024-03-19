300+ Harris Teeter associates team up with Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina to pack 13,500 backpacks for children in need

Company donates more than $100,000 worth of grocery items to fill backpacks

MATTHEWS, N.C., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Harris Teeter store managers and directors, alongside leaders from Harris Teeter's Store Support Center, packed 13,500 backpacks filled with food as part of Harris Teeter's annual company meeting. The backpacks will be donated to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina.

"It was inspiring to work alongside 300 of Harris Teeter's valued VolunTeeters to give back to our community and support Second Harvest's mission to eliminate hunger," said Tammy DeBoer, president of Harris Teeter. "We've partnered with Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina for more than 30 years and I'm proud we could partner with them today to make a difference in our communities."

Together, the team of 300+ Harris Teeter associates and Second Harvest volunteers packed 13,500 backpacks, filled with items including Kraft mac & cheese, Harris Teeter brand cereal bars and soups, SpaghettiOs products, canned meats and more. The donation will total more than $100,000 worth of products and will be distributed to children in need across North Carolina and South Carolina. A special thanks to Dole Fresh Fruit Company, Campbell Soup Company, Conagra Brands and Crider Foods for partnering with Harris Teeter to make this event possible.

"Our work with Harris Teeter makes a significant impact on our mission to eliminate hunger," said Kay Carter, CEO of Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina. "The backpacks we assembled today will be distributed to children living at or below the poverty level in the 24 North Carolina and South Carolina counties we serve and will ensure they have much-needed food to fill the gaps when they are out of school."

Harris Teeter has partnered with Second Harvest for more than 30 years, supporting the food bank's work to provide funds, food and grocery items to charitable agencies that help people in need.

About Harris Teeter

For more than 60 years, Harris Teeter, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), has enriched lives – one meal, one family, one associate, and one community at a time. Headquartered in Matthews, North Carolina, Harris Teeter employs 36,000 valued associates across more than 250 stores and 70 fuel centers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Maryland, Delaware, Florida, and the District of Columbia.

About Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina

As part of Feeding America, Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina serves 24 counties in North Carolina and South Carolina. In FY 2022-23, Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina distributed over 78 million pounds of food and household items to over 950 hunger feeding agencies including emergency pantries, soup kitchens, senior programs, shelters, and low-income daycares. Follow the Food Bank on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

