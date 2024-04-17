30th NAACP THEATRE AWARDS ANNOUNCES NOMINESS, PARTNERSHIP 10TH DISTRICT COUNCILWOMAN HEATHER HUTT

"Black artists have been pivotal to the evolution of the arts since the very beginning, and for over three decades, the NAACP Theatre Awards has been a testament to this rich and vibrant legacy of talent", says Councilwoman Heather Hutt. Post this

"Black artists have been pivotal to the evolution of the arts since the very beginning, and for over three decades, the NAACP Theatre Awards has been a testament to this rich and vibrant legacy of talent. I am honored to partner with the NAACP Beverly Hills/Hollywood branch for this year's awards ceremony, which I'm confident will be a celebration of the enduring power and contributions of Black people, not just in our communities, but throughout history.", says Councilwoman Hutt.

A musical production depicting the rise and pitfalls of a legendary Motown group "Ain't to Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations," includes Tony award winners Sergio Trujillo for Best Choreographer and Paul Tazewell for Best Costumes, ties with a thought-provoking adaptation of the beloved opera, CARMEN, by Geogres Bizet with new lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, titled "CARMEN JONES". The classic story of the bewitching Carmen is reset in a parachute factory during 1940's World War II and ties with ten nominations.

August Wilson's play, "Radio Golf" which focuses on three real estate entrepreneurs bringing new economic developments to a small town, brings in nine nominations this season while "INVINCIBLE" features the music of Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo and reimagines the timeless story of Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet for the 21st century through an intricate weaving of the four-time GRAMMY® Award-winners and 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees' legendary catalog and inspired new songs. With eight nods, this wildly inventive new musical explores how love and equality battle for survival in times of great transformation.

Previous winner for set designer, Rachel Myers and Grey's Anatomy Brandon Scott, help to bring in seven nominations with "Power of Sail." The musical features a distinguished Harvard professor who finds himself in hot water after inviting an incendiary white nationalist to speak at his annual symposium. Now the ladies clearly own, "Nina Simone: Four Women" as they are nominated for Best Lead Female and Supporting Actress plus three more nods in various categories including Best Producer & Best Musical Director. This deeply personal play with music imagines how the iconic chanteuse forged her true calling–and gave voice to countless other Black women fighting to overcome stereotypes and racism.

"Blues for an Alabama Sky", set in Harlem 1930 where the blues are getting bluer, and the gin is running dry. A free-spirited Cotton Club singer has just been fired with nowhere left to go but down brings in four nominations with EMMY & Tony Award winner, legendary actress/director Phylicia Rashad for Best Director and political activist Pearl Cleage for Best Playwright. Seasoned actor, EMMY & Audie award winner and known thespian Joe Morton, delivers in "King Lear" which lands him a salute as Best Male lead plus Brie Eley for Best Lead Female. "King Lear" is a radical reinvention of Shakespeare's greatest play that explores questions of truth, love and power, and offers a glimpse of redemption. Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage grabs two nods for "Clyde's," which centers around formerly incarcerated staff of Clyde's truck stop diner who looks to start their lives over in the kitchen under the pressure of the fiery rule of their owner.

Dramas like "Man's Favor Devil's Plan" leads the 99-seat group with an enormous 14 nominations which is a mark in almost all awards categories. Based in Los Angeles, California, 1938, Mr. Avery's Hotel, a microcosm of a nation that has been steep in a vicious hypocritical quagmire so pervasive that it's become a reflection of the consciousness of a country.

The coming-of-age production "How We Got On" ties with "Rapunzel Alone" for nine nominations. Both productions highlight the various struggles and challenges of being young and dreaming of a bright future. Written by award-winning playwright Lorraine Hansberry, "Detained" earns seven nods for their compilation of true stories that explores the rippling impact of mass deportations on families.

A timeless classic, "Guess Who's Coming to Dinner" explores the racial sensibilities of a progressive white couple who are put to the test when their daughter brings her black fiancé home to meet them in this fresh and relevant stage adaptation of the iconic film draws in seven nominations this season.

"Hooded, or Being Black For Dummies" is an irreverent, darkly funny coming-of-age story that explores racial identity, privilege and pop culture with insight, passion and biting humor lands four nominations including Best Lead Male.

Executive/Creative Producer of the NAACP Theatre Awards Show Tia Boyd states, "The black audience is a growing theatre market that must not be ignored. The NAACP Salute to Black Theatre awards and highlights plays that bring a new energy to the art."

About the NAACP Theatre Awards

The NAACP Theatre Awards is presented by the Beverly Hills/Hollywood NAACP Branch in partnership with the City of Los Angeles and Los Angeles City Councilwoman Heather Hutt/District 10. The event is co-chaired by Beverly Hills/Hollywood NAACP Branch President Ron Hasson, and the Executive Producer, Tia Boyd. The mission of the Theatre Awards is to entertain, educate, inspire the community and create diversity in the arts and entertainment industry. The prestigious star-studded gala aims to honor the highest achieving persons in the field of dramatic arts. Click here to join our mailing list: https://tinyurl.com/BHHNAACP

About the NAACP Theatre Viewing Committee

The NAACP Theatre Viewing Committee considers all candidates who submit their productions from January through December 2022, for possible nomination. All productions must run for at least six (6) full performances in Southern California (San Diego to Bakersfield included). Previews, invited dress rehearsals, and other similar showings do not count towards eligibility. Eligibility for this year's edition was limited to theatre productions opening in January 2022 through December 2022. Productions who meet all eligibility requirements before the deadline are considered eligible for a NAACP Theatre Award. Nominees will be notified by the NAACP Theatre Viewing Committee Chairpersons Martha Pruden-Hamiter and Lynn Patterson.

