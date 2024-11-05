319 Golf Society: A Beacon for Future Champions of the Green

If you're inspired by the mission of the 319 Golf Society to make golf more inclusive and accessible, joining is an impactful way to contribute. Post this

The roots of the 319 Golf Society trace back to a man named Mike Pruitt, an esteemed Coastal Carolina University graduate, and home to one of the nation's top-tier Professional Golf Management (PGM) programs. An alumnus with a storied past – from playing on two World Series baseball teams before many of the current generation was even born – champions this unique vision. Today, he is a distinguished member of both Coastal's Education Foundation and the Wall Business School Board of Visitors, home to the PGM program. As a generous benefactor, he is committed to creating pathways for new talent to thrive. Under his guidance, PGM students receive training that combines the rigorous golf curriculum with a business degree, fostering expertise that goes beyond the green and into real-world, career-shaping skills.

Creating Pathways at Grandfather Golf and Country Club

For over 21 years, Mike has partnered with Grandfather Golf and Country Club (GFCC), which has served as a training ground, annually welcoming six interns, some of whom earn lasting positions. Each year, 1 to 3 Coastal Carolina PGM students join the ranks at GFCC, receiving hands-on exposure that has paved the way for many to land prestigious roles across the nation. This enduring partnership between Coastal and GFCC is a striking example of 319 Golf Society's ethos: providing young people with a launching pad that's steeped in tradition, skill-building, and networking.

The Vision Behind Congaree Golf Club Initiatives

Yet, the 319 Golf Society's impact doesn't stop with internships and education. The society also holds an invaluable partnership with Congaree Golf Club, located in South Carolina's most underserved county. Here, over 150 kids participate in a golf program inspired by the renowned First Tee, where they learn life lessons and skills through golf. Extending beyond sport, this initiative illuminates pathways out of poverty, guiding young talent from impoverished backgrounds toward prosperous futures. Recognizing the power of education and exposure, Coastal Carolina's president and board, encouraged by 319 Golf Society, now offer a full scholarship to a Congaree program student, covering tuition, books, and PGM fees. The society, alongside the Chanticleer Foundation, steps in to cover room, board, and meal plans, removing the last of the obstacles.

Stories of Grit and Achievement

Through its steadfast support, the 319 Golf Society has already changed lives. One current beneficiary is a sophomore at Coastal Carolina, a Congaree program graduate with an impressive 3.9 GPA and an internship under his belt. Another is a young woman, adopted from Guatemala by a single mother, who found her passion for golf through the First Tee program. Now a freshman at Coastal, she has excelled academically with a perfect high school GPA and dreams of a golf career that would have once seemed impossible. These stories highlight the society's unwavering commitment to shaping leaders with both technical acumen and personal resilience.

319 Golf Society's Remarkable Growth and Commitment

Over the years, the 319 Golf Society has quietly amassed around 175 members who represent more than 60 of the top 200 private clubs nationwide – a testament to the initiative's compelling purpose. Each member joins not for prestige, but for the chance to support and empower future golf professionals, knowing that even a $100 membership can ripple outward to touch lives in profoundly meaningful ways. This "grassroots" growth is the backbone of the society's success, a vibrant network created through word of mouth, collective vision, and an unyielding passion for the game.

Tackling the Challenges of Golf Internships

However, the path to a career in golf is not always smooth. Financial burdens loom large, with out-of-state tuition reaching $40-50k, a daunting figure when entry-level salaries often hover around $30k. Internships, essential for experience and networking, demand hours that many economically challenged students struggle to meet without incurring debt. The 319 Golf Society recognizes these disparities and stands as a pillar for students who might otherwise be deterred. By building a foundation of mentorship, scholarships, and financial support, the society makes the dream of a golf career attainable for those who might never have seen it as an option.

Looking Toward the Future with 319 Golf Society

As golf gains renewed interest, thanks in part to icons like Tiger Woods and initiatives like Seth Curry's Underrated Golf, the sport's appeal continues to diversify and expand. The 319 Golf Society aims to harness this momentum to broaden its partnerships and extend its reach. By working closely with the Congaree Foundation and other key supporters, the society strives to inspire more people to join its mission of unlocking opportunities for young, underrepresented golf enthusiasts. Through each new member and supporter, the 319 Golf Society builds a legacy defined not only by impressive skills and scores but by the lives touched and transformed along the way.

How to Get Involved with the Mission of 319 Golf Society

Members gain access to exclusive golf experiences while supporting scholarships that help young people pursue careers in the sport. Memberships are open to those affiliated with private golf clubs, and fees directly benefit scholarship funds. For more on joining, networking events, and how your membership can change a young golfer's future, visit 319 Golf Society.

