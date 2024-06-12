32 Greenberg Traurig Attorneys Recognized in Managing Intellectual Property's 2024 Edition of IP Stars

32 attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP are recognized in Managing Intellectual Property magazine's 2024 edition of "IP Stars."

NEW YORK, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 32 attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP are recognized in Managing Intellectual Property magazine's 2024 edition of "IP Stars."

According to the publication, Intellectual Property (IP) attorneys are recognized "based on a weighted review of information submitted by firms, publicly available information, and market feedback." The key information evaluated includes size and sophistication of workload; experience in the firm, track record, and practices; changes within the firm; and competitor and client feedback.

The Greenberg Traurig attorneys selected as IP Stars for 2024 are:

Stephen Baird, Minneapolis – Trademark Stars

Jonathan D. Ball, Ph.D., New York – Patent Stars

Ian C. Ballon, Silicon Valley/Los Angeles – Copyright Stars & Trademark Stars

Scott J. Bornstein, New York – Patent Stars

Heath J. Briggs, Denver – Patent Stars

Ed Chansky, Las Vegas – Trademark Stars

Howard Chen, San Francisco – Patent Stars

Vincent H. Chieffo, Los Angeles – Copyright Stars

John E. Cummerford, Phoenix – Transactions Stars

David J. Dykeman, Boston – Patent Stars

Jerry Fellows, Dallas – Patent Stars

Mark R. Galis, Chicago – Trademark Stars

David M. Greenberg, New York – Transactions Stars

Richard D. Harris, Chicago – Patent Stars

Susan L. Heller, Orange County – Trademark Stars

Melissa Hunter-Ensor, Ph.D., Boston – Patent Stars

Craig S. Krummen, Minneapolis – Patent Stars

Eric J. Maiers, Chicago – Patent Stars & Trademark Stars

Margaret R. Marshall, Atlanta – Trademark Stars

Dwayne L. Mason, Houston – Patent Stars & Trademark Stars

Michael A. Nicodema, New Jersey – Patent Stars & Trademark Stars

Richard C. Pettus, New York – Patent Stars

Chinh H. Pham, Boston – Patent Stars

Joshua L. Raskin, New York – Patent Stars

Bobby Rosenbloum, Atlanta – Trademark Stars & Copyright Stars

Barry J. Schindler, New Jersey – Patent Stars

Howard E. Silverman, Chicago – Patent Stars

Brent D. Sokol, Los Angeles – Copyright Stars, Trademark Stars, & Patent Stars

Alan N. Sutin, Miami/New York – Trademark Stars

Mark G. Tratos, Las Vegas – Copyright Stars & Trademark Stars

Steven J. Wadyka Jr., Washington, D.C. – Trademark Stars

Additionally, the following attorney was recognized as a "Notable Practitioner":

Clay A. Tillack, Las Vegas

