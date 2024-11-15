32 Greenberg Traurig Lawyers Recognized in 'Best Lawyers in Mexico' 2025 Edition and 10 Recognized in 'Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in Mexico' 2025 Edition

Thirty-two lawyers across 25 practices from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, S.C.'s Mexico City office were listed in the 16th edition of The Best Lawyers in Mexico™ 2025 edition.

MEXICO CITY, Mexico, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Thirty-two lawyers across 25 practices from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, S.C.'s Mexico City office were listed in the 16th edition of The Best Lawyers in Mexico™ 2025 edition.

Inclusion in the edition is based on peer reviews provided by leading lawyers about the professional abilities of their colleagues within the same geographical area and legal practice area, according to the Best Lawyers website.

In addition to the lawyers recognized in "The Best Lawyers in Mexico" edition, José Antonio Diez de Bonilla Martínez received the prestigious "Lawyer of the Year" designation this year for Hospitality and Tourism Law. This award is presented to a single lawyer in each practice area and geographic region. Finally, the firm also has 10 lawyers included in the third edition of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in Mexico™.

Below is the full list of Greenberg Traurig lawyers recognized in the 2025 edition of "Best Lawyers in Mexico."

David Argueta – Capital Markets Law

– Capital Markets Law José Antonio Butrón Quintero – Project Finance and Development Practice

Víctor Felipe Callarisa Rivera – Banking and Finance Law; Capital Markets Law; Corporate Mergers and Acquisitions Law

Gerardo Carrillo Valadez – Real Estate Law

– Real Estate Law Tony H. Centurion Paredes – Real Estate Law

Jeronimo R. Cipres Hernandez – Real Estate Law

– Real Estate Law Luis Cortés Panameño – Corporate and Mergers and Acquisitions Law

José Antonio Diez de Bonilla Martínez – Hospitality and Tourism Law; Project Finance and Development Practice; Real Estate Law

Miguel Flores Bernés – Competition/Antitrust Law

Víctor Manuel Frías Garcés – Competition/Antitrust Law

Adriana Garcia-Cuellar – Corporate and Mergers and Acquisitions Law

– Corporate and Mergers and Acquisitions Law Juan Manuel González Bernal – Banking and Finance Law; Capital Markets Law; Project Finance and Development Practice; Public Procurement Law

Hugo Hernández – Arbitration and Mediation

Erick Hernández Gallego – Energy Law; Environmental Law

Gabriel Lozano – Corporate and Mergers and Acquisitions Law

– Corporate and Mergers and Acquisitions Law Eduardo Medina Zapata – Tax Law

– Tax Law Miguel A. Moisés – Corporate and Mergers and Acquisitions Law

Humberto Molina – Corporate and Mergers and Acquisitions Law

– Corporate and Mergers and Acquisitions Law Joselino Morales Lopez – Administrative Law

– Administrative Law Edgar Olvera Jiménez – Administrative Law

Rodrigo Orozco Waters – Banking and Finance Law; Project Finance and Development Practice

– Banking and Finance Law; Project Finance and Development Practice Fernando Orrantia Dworak – Arbitration and Mediation; Banking and Finance Law; Commercial Litigation; Corporate and Mergers and Acquisitions; Real Estate Law

– Arbitration and Mediation; Banking and Finance Law; Commercial Litigation; Corporate and Mergers and Acquisitions; Real Estate Law Alejandro Ostos Fulda – Amparo Law ; Commercial Litigation

– ; Commercial Litigation Leslie Palma – Administrative Law; Labor and Employment Law

– Administrative Law; Labor and Employment Law Arturo Pérez-Estrada – Corporate and Mergers and Acquisitions Law; Privacy and Data Security Law

José Raz Guzmán – Aviation Law; Banking and Finance Law; Capital Markets Law; Corporate and Mergers and Acquisitions Law; Financial Institutions Law; Real Estate Law; Structured Finance Law

Pedro Javier Reséndez Bocanegra – Administrative Law; Arbitration and Mediation; Asset Finance Law; Corporate and Mergers and Acquisitions Law; Energy Law; Land Use and Zoning Law; Natural Resources Law; Real Estate Law

Guillermo Sánchez Chao – International Trade and Finance Law; Tax Law; Trade Law

Maribel Tovar Frías – Administrative Law

Rodrigo Vázquez del Mercado-Rivera – Natural Resources Law

Marité Villanueva – Labor and Employment Law

– Labor and Employment Law Miguel Yturbe Redo – Banking and Finance Law; Capital Markets Law

Below is the full list of Greenberg Traurig lawyers recognized in the 2025 edition of "Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in Mexico."

Luis Jorge Akle Arronte – Energy Law; Environmental Law

– Energy Law; Environmental Law Alma Díaz – Labor and Employment Law

Susana Doen Castillo – Corporate and Mergers and Acquisitions Law

– Corporate and Mergers and Acquisitions Law Andres Gallastegui – Corporate and Mergers and Acquisitions Law

– Corporate and Mergers and Acquisitions Law Valery Dayne García Zavala – Competition/Antitrust Law

– Competition/Antitrust Law Roberto Guerrero Comella – Real Estate Law

– Real Estate Law Guillermo Martínez Prado – Tax Law

Gabriela Palomino – Corporate and Mergers and Acquisitions Law

– Corporate and Mergers and Acquisitions Law Julio Antonio Sardina Pla – Real Estate Law

– Real Estate Law Luis Torres – Corporate and Mergers and Acquisitions Law

About Greenberg Traurig's Mexico City Office: Greenberg Traurig's Mexico City office offers clients innovative, strategic advice and legal services that span both traditional fields and contemporary regulatory sectors. The office has more than 60 bilingual attorneys who have been contributors to major national projects in Mexico and leverages the resources and reach of the firm's global platform to provide clients with tailored legal services reflective of the specific industry and market conditions in which they operate. The Mexico City office is an integral part of the firm's award-winning Latin America Practice, and has been recognized with leading competition, corporate, M&A, compliance, infrastructure, real estate, privacy, energy, administrative litigation, and banking practices in Mexico.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 48 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Andrés Jaramillo-Mejía, Greenberg Traurig, S.C., +44(0)7896874787, [email protected], gtlaw.com

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, S.C.