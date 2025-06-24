32% of Tennesseans Wake Up with Allergy-Like Symptoms Almost Every Day, According to New Survey from Nashville, TN Mold Remediation Company

Nearly one in three Tennesseans report waking up with allergy-like symptoms nearly every day—raising questions about how many homes may be affected by hidden mold or poor indoor air quality. Post this

The Claro Mold Quiz, taken by 100 Tennessee residents ages 30-68, uncovers just how common mold exposure and moisture problems are across the state—and how often they're ignored:

36% had a water-related incident, like a leak or flood, that wasn't properly cleaned or dried

12% say they've brushed with electric toothbrushes that had visible black gunk or mold

Over 60% of Tennesseans believe bleach kills mold, despite overwhelming evidence it makes the problem worse by encouraging mold to spore out

9% of Tennesseans scoop mold off food and eat it anyway, and another 32% say "it depends"

42% of Tennesseans say they've found mold or black gunk in their reusable water bottles — and 13% admit they kept using them anyway.

Men were significantly more mold-tolerant than women across nearly every question

In fact, Tennessee men scored 23% higher on what Claro calls the "Mold Tolerance Index." They are consistently more cavalier about brushing off mold concerns, eating around it, or keeping moldy items in use. Only 53% of men throw moldy food in the trash compared to 69% of women. You can see the full results here.

"Just to be clear, if you are breathing, eating or brushing your teeth with mold, drop what you are doing and fix the problem," Nick added. "Mold and mold spores not only can cause severe allergies, some types of mold like stachybotrys aka "black mold" can mess with your nervous system and gut."

Claro hopes the findings will raise awareness across the state and encourage more homeowners to take indoor mold seriously—before health symptoms appear.

