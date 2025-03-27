321 Web Marketing Acquires Hercules SEO, Welcomes CEO Alex Zarpas as Director of Sales & Marketing

321 Web Marketing acquires Hercules SEO, strengthening its inbound marketing services. Former Hercules SEO CEO Alex Zarpas joins as Director of Sales and Marketing, bringing expertise in social media advertising to drive client growth.
RESTON, Va., March 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 321 Web Marketing, a leading digital marketing agency specializing in organic SEO and custom Wordpress development, is proud to announce the acquisition of Hercules SEO. As part of this acquisition, Hercules SEO's CEO, Alex Zarpas, has joined the 321 Web Marketing team as Director of Sales and Marketing, where he will play a pivotal role in driving revenue growth.
This strategic acquisition strengthens 321 Web Marketing's mission to move beyond vanity metrics and focus on what truly matters, lowering the cost-per-qualified-lead for clients. By integrating Hercules SEO's expertise in social media advertising, 321 Web Marketing continues to elevate its SEO, PPC, content marketing, and WordPress development offerings while ensuring clients achieve industry benchmarks and track leads from inception to appointment request.
Zarpas shared his enthusiasm about the acquisition, stating:
"I'm thrilled to join forces with 321 Web Marketing. Our business goals and philosophies are fully aligned, making this transition an exciting next chapter. 321 has built a reputation for delivering best-in-class inbound strategies through the right combination of people, processes, and tools. Their focus on ensuring clients generate meaningful leads and maximize ROI is exactly how marketing should be done. I look forward to contributing to the agency's continued success and helping clients achieve even greater value."
"This acquisition marks an important milestone for 321 Web Marketing," said Jonathan Gessert, CEO of 321 Web Marketing. "Alex's leadership and expertise bring new energy and ideas to our team, and his experience in social media advertising adds another dimension to our inbound marketing solutions. We're excited to welcome him aboard as we continue providing the most effective marketing strategies for our clients."
With this acquisition, 321 Web Marketing strengthens its position as a leader in inbound marketing, ensuring clients receive the highest level of expertise, strategy, and execution across SEO, content marketing, paid media, and digital growth initiatives.
About 321 Web Marketing
321 Web Marketing is a full-service digital marketing agency specializing in SEO, PPC, content marketing, and WordPress development. Through a data-driven approach, the agency delivers customized inbound marketing strategies that drive measurable business results while optimizing cost-per-qualified-lead. Serving a diverse range of industries, 321 Web Marketing is dedicated to providing high-impact digital solutions tailored to each client's needs.
