321 Web Marketing Acquires Hercules SEO, Welcomes CEO Alex Zarpas as Director of Sales & Marketing

"This acquisition is a major milestone for 321 Web Marketing," said Jonathan Gessert, CEO. "Alex's leadership and social media expertise energize our team and enhance our inbound solutions. We're excited to welcome him as we continue delivering effective strategies." Post this

Zarpas shared his enthusiasm about the acquisition, stating:

"I'm thrilled to join forces with 321 Web Marketing. Our business goals and philosophies are fully aligned, making this transition an exciting next chapter. 321 has built a reputation for delivering best-in-class inbound strategies through the right combination of people, processes, and tools. Their focus on ensuring clients generate meaningful leads and maximize ROI is exactly how marketing should be done. I look forward to contributing to the agency's continued success and helping clients achieve even greater value."

"This acquisition marks an important milestone for 321 Web Marketing," said Jonathan Gessert, CEO of 321 Web Marketing. "Alex's leadership and expertise bring new energy and ideas to our team, and his experience in social media advertising adds another dimension to our inbound marketing solutions. We're excited to welcome him aboard as we continue providing the most effective marketing strategies for our clients."

With this acquisition, 321 Web Marketing strengthens its position as a leader in inbound marketing, ensuring clients receive the highest level of expertise, strategy, and execution across SEO, content marketing, paid media, and digital growth initiatives.

For more information, visit www.321webmarketing.com.

About 321 Web Marketing

321 Web Marketing is a full-service digital marketing agency specializing in SEO, PPC, content marketing, and WordPress development. Through a data-driven approach, the agency delivers customized inbound marketing strategies that drive measurable business results while optimizing cost-per-qualified-lead. Serving a diverse range of industries, 321 Web Marketing is dedicated to providing high-impact digital solutions tailored to each client's needs.

Media Contact

Elijah Millard, 321 Web Marketing, 1 7038107557, [email protected], https://www.321webmarketing.com/

Twitter

SOURCE 321 Web Marketing