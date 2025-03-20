321 Web Marketing Promotes Anthony Andreatos to Chief Operating Officer (COO)

"Anthony has been a driving force behind our success, and this promotion reflects his incredible leadership and commitment to delivering the best for our clients." — Jonathan Gessert, CEO of 321 Web Marketing Post this

Anthony has been with 321 Web Marketing since 2017, most recently serving as Director of Web Development. In that position, he played a crucial role in streamlining workflows, improving technical execution, and driving success for businesses across industries. He was instrumental in developing many of the key processes and systems that power 321's website builds and client-facing portals, as well as internal tools used by other departments. His deep understanding of both the technical and strategic sides of digital marketing and web development will help take 321 Web Marketing's services to the next level.

"Anthony has been a driving force behind our success, and this promotion reflects his incredible leadership and commitment to delivering the best for our clients," said Jonathan Gessert, CEO of 321 Web Marketing. "I'm beyond excited to see how he helps us scale and continue raising the bar."

Under Anthony's leadership, 321 Web Marketing is poised for even more growth, refining how we serve clients, optimize campaigns, and create lasting impact.

About 321 Web Marketing

321 Web Marketing is a forward-thinking digital marketing agency specializing in SEO, content marketing, paid advertising, and custom WordPress development. We help businesses build their online presence, generate leads, and drive long-term growth with data-driven strategies tailored to their needs. With a culture built on collaboration, grit, and problem-solving, 321 Web Marketing is committed to delivering measurable, impactful results.

