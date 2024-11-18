321 Web Marketing Renews Sponsorship of Maryland's All-Girls Flag Football Program

In collaboration with the Baltimore Ravens and the Baltimore Rise Program, 321 Web Marketing proudly supports the second season of Maryland's all-girls 7-on-7 flag football league, sponsoring Urbana High School once again.

RESTON, Va., Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Building on the success of Maryland's inaugural all-girls 7-on-7 flag football league, 321 Web Marketing has renewed its sponsorship for Urbana High School in the league's second season. This initiative, led by Frederick County Public Schools (FCPS) and supported by organizations like the Baltimore Ravens and the Baltimore Rise Program, aims to foster empowerment and confidence among young female athletes across the state.