321 Web Marketing Renews Sponsorship of Maryland's All-Girls Flag Football Program

In collaboration with the Baltimore Ravens and the Baltimore Rise Program, 321 Web Marketing proudly supports the second season of Maryland's all-girls 7-on-7 flag football league, sponsoring Urbana High School once again.
RESTON, Va., Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Building on the success of Maryland's inaugural all-girls 7-on-7 flag football league, 321 Web Marketing has renewed its sponsorship for Urbana High School in the league's second season. This initiative, led by Frederick County Public Schools (FCPS) and supported by organizations like the Baltimore Ravens and the Baltimore Rise Program, aims to foster empowerment and confidence among young female athletes across the state.
As a returning sponsor, 321 Web Marketing's CEO Jonathan Gessert took center field at Urbana High School's on Wednesday, October 30 for the ceremonial coin toss. Reflecting on the company's continued commitment, Gessert shared:
"Supporting the Girls Flag Football Program is about more than just the game. It's about helping young women realize their potential and lead with confidence. At 321 Web Marketing, we believe in the transformative power of sports to shape character and inspire growth."
After a thrilling season featuring seven action-packed games, the Clarksburg Coyotes emerged victorious, claiming the championship trophy at the Ravens' field. With the support of enthusiastic fans and cheerleaders from both high schools and the NFL, it was a memorable season for all the talented players.
Media Contact
Elijah Millard, 321 Web Marketing, 1 7038107557, [email protected], https://www.321webmarketing.com
SOURCE 321 Web Marketing
Share this article