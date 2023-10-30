321 Web Marketing Sponsors Maryland's First All-Girls Flag Football High School League

"It's more than just jerseys and footballs. 321 Web Marketing hires several women who are former NCAA athletes. We wanted to show our support for women in sports and empower these female athletes. When we uplift each other, we all score big." Post this

After a hard fought game by Oakdale High School and Urbana High School, Urbana came out victorious by a score of 13-7. The Urbana High School's girls flag football team is now on the path to vying for the league's inaugural championship, ranking among the top 4 contenders.

