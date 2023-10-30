Alongside notable organizations such as Under Armour and The Baltimore Ravens, 321 Web Marketing sponsors Maryland's first all-girls flag football high school league. As part of the sponsorship, Jonathan Gessert, 321 Web Marketing's CEO, performed the first possession coin flip at a recent football game at Urbana High School.
FREDERICK, Md., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --This football season, Frederick County Public Schools collaborated with Under Armour and The Baltimore Ravens to launch Maryland's first all-girls 7-on-7 flag football league. 321 Web Marketing proudly sponsored Urbana High School, aiming to nurture and empower young women for years ahead.
On October 18, 2023, during the match between Urbana High School and Oakdale High School, 321 Web Marketing's CEO, Jonathan Gessert, had the privilege of executing the coin toss. The game took place at Urbana High School's home ground. Reflecting on the significance of the league and 321 Web Marketing's involvement, Gessert was quoted saying:
"It's more than just jerseys and footballs. 321 Web Marketing hires several women who are former NCAA athletes. We wanted to show our support for women in sports and empower these female athletes. When we uplift each other, we all score big."
After a hard fought game by Oakdale High School and Urbana High School, Urbana came out victorious by a score of 13-7. The Urbana High School's girls flag football team is now on the path to vying for the league's inaugural championship, ranking among the top 4 contenders.
