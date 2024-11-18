321 Web Marketing Supports The Arc's Mission of Inclusion Through Gala Sponsorship

321 Web Marketing, a leading digital marketing agency in Northern Virginia, proudly sponsored The Arc Gala 2024, "Illuminating Inclusion," with a $1,000 contribution. This sponsorship underscored the company's dedication to supporting individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and promoting a more inclusive community.
RESTON, Va., Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As part of its commitment to fostering inclusivity and supporting individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, 321 Web Marketing announced its sponsorship of The Arc Gala 2024, titled "Illuminating Inclusion." The event, hosted by The Arc, was held on Saturday, November 9, at the Hilton McLean Tysons Corner, gathering advocates and community leaders who were dedicated to advancing opportunities for individuals with disabilities.
The digital marketing agency pledged $1,000 to support The Arc's mission to promote and protect the rights of people with disabilities. Attending the gala were 321 Web Marketing's CEO, Jonathan Gessert, accompanied by his wife, joining other supporters in celebrating The Arc's achievements and ongoing work. Reflecting on the importance of the event, Gessert stated:
"We were proud to support The Arc's vital work in creating a more inclusive community. The Gala represented an essential opportunity to raise awareness and funds for programs that make a meaningful difference in people's lives."
Media Contact
Elijah Millard, 321 Web Marketing, 1 7038107557, [email protected], https://www.321webmarketing.com/
SOURCE 321 Web Marketing
