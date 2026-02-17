321Serve launches with trust scores for process server vetting

We developed 321Serve's Trust Score to give legal professionals an objective, evidence-based way to evaluate process servers before they commit to working with them. Post this

At the center of 321Serve is its Trust Score system, a composite rating from 0 to 100 that evaluates process servers across five weighted categories: Profile Quality (25%), which measures verified credentials and license documentation; Job Performance (25%), which tracks completion rates and on-time delivery; Response Rate (20%), which monitors how quickly servers respond to and accept requests; Client Reviews (20%), based on satisfaction ratings and written feedback; and Area Confidence (10%), which reflects the breadth of a server's geographic coverage.

The platform also incorporates a Data Maturity indicator that communicates how much verified activity data underlies each server's score. New registrants are labeled accordingly, and their scores become more statistically reliable as they complete jobs and accumulate client feedback. This transparency is intended to help legal professionals weigh scores appropriately when comparing newer servers against established ones.

"When you need to serve papers in a county you've never worked in, the process of finding someone reliable can be time-consuming and uncertain," said Jason Tallman, founder of Polymath Technologies. "We built the Trust Score to give legal professionals an objective, evidence-based way to evaluate process servers before they commit to working with them. It's not a static badge—it's a living metric that updates as real work gets done on the platform."

321Serve allows users to search for process servers by entering an address, city, or ZIP code where documents need to be served. Results display each server's Trust Score alongside their credentials, service areas, and client feedback. Process servers who join the platform undergo verification of their email, phone number, and professional licenses. The platform also offers real-time job tracking, direct affidavit delivery, and a dashboard for managing active service requests.

For process servers, 321Serve provides a channel to build a verified professional reputation and reach clients beyond their existing networks. The platform is currently offering an introductory rate of $20 per month for unlimited county coverage during its launch period. Additional information about the Trust Score methodology is available on the platform's FAQ page.

About Polymath Technologies

Polymath Technologies develops custom software solutions for the legal services industry, with a focus on process serving operations and workflow automation. The company's products include RocketServe, a multi-tenant platform for process serving companies, and ProcessMaster, a vertical solution for legal process serving businesses. Polymath Technologies is based in Utica, New York. For more information, visit 321serve.com.

Media Contact

Jason Tallman, Polymath Technologies, 1 3152724274, [email protected]

