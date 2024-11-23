33 Greenberg Traurig Boston Attorneys Named 2024 'Top Lawyers' by Boston Magazine

Thirty-three attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Boston office are recognized as Boston Magazine "Top Lawyers."

BOSTON, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Thirty-three attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Boston office are recognized as Boston Magazine "Top Lawyers."

The "Top Lawyers" list is curated to showcase the region's finest legal minds, according to the publication. To compile the guide, lawyers in the area are invited to nominate up to three of their peers in a select number of practice areas. The top nominees in each area are then reviewed by an advisory board of select lawyers and are chosen for both their credentials and the high number of votes they receive.

The following Greenberg Traurig Boston attorneys are recognized as "Top Lawyers" in the listed practice areas:

● Charles W. Azano - Bankruptcy & Workout

● Mark A. Berthiaume - Civil Law Litigation

● Angela C. Bunnell - Class Action

● Amanda L. Carney - Labor & Employment

● Dina E. Conlin - Real Estate

● Joseph J. Curran - Tax Law

● Gregory R. Daddario - Corporate Law

● Joseph P. Davis III - Commercial Litigation

● John A. DeTore - Energy/Oil & Gas

● Anne V . Dunne - Commercial Litigation

● David J. Dykeman - Intellectual Property Rights

● David C. Fixler - Energy/Oil & Gas

● Elizabeth W. Fraser - Business Law

● Julia Frost-Davies - Bankruptcy & Workout

● Jack S. Gearan - Labor & Employment

● Edward S. Hershfield - Real Estate

● Alison T. Holdway - Commercial Litigation

● Bradley A. Jacobson - Business Law

● Michael E. Jusczyk - Banking & Financial

● Justin F. Keith - Labor & Employment

● Emily Ladd-Kravitz - Corporate Law

● Lauren A. Liss - Land Use/Environment

● James D. Masterman - Eminent Domain

● Terence P. McCourt - Labor & Employment

● Colleen A. Murphy - Bankruptcy & Workout

● A. John Pappalardo - Criminal Defense/White Collar

● Kelly M. Pesce - Labor & Employment

● Chinh H. Pham - Intellectual Property Rights

● Linda M. Ricci - Criminal Defense White Collar

● David G. Thomas - Class Action

● Kevin J. Walsh - Bankruptcy & Workout

● Mian R. Wang - Commercial Litigation

● Jeffrey M. Wolf - Bankruptcy & Workout

