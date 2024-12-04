33rd Annual Springing the Blues Festival Announces Stellar Lineup for April 4-6 Weekend

The highly anticipated Springing the Blues Festival is back for 2025, bringing together an electrifying lineup of blues artists from April 4-6 at the SeaWalk Pavilion and MO' Blues West Fest Stage. This year's festival promises a dynamic blend of rising stars and seasoned headliners, keeping the blues tradition alive on the Florida coast.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Day One: Friday, April 4, 2025 SeaWalk Pavilion will kick off with Woody & The Peckers at 5:00 PM, setting the tone for an evening full of soulful tunes. Following them, the audience will enjoy performances by Yates McKendree at 6:00 PM and JP Soars' Gypsy Blue Revue featuring the electrifying violinist Anne Harris at 7:20 PM. The night wraps up with a powerhouse set by D.K. Harrell at 8:40 PM, promising a blend of blues, soul, and heartfelt rhythms.

Over at the MO' Blues West Fest Stage, local and national acts such as the Mississippi Blues Band, Blues Dog and the Howlers, Yates McKendree and another set from JP Soars Gypsy Blue Revue will keep festival goers on their feet.

Saturday's lineup features more fan favorites and rising stars, starting at 12:00 PM. At the SeaWalk Pavilion, don't miss Lower Case Blues, followed by the Dyer Davis Group at 1:00 PM. The blues-rock sensation The Cold Stares take the stage at 2:00 PM, followed by the fiery vocalist Eliza Neals at 3:00 PM. The evening headliners include the award-winning Chris O'Leary Band and Zac Harmon, who will deliver their blues mastery from 4:15 PM onward. The night culminates with the Grammy-nominated band Southern Avenue at 7:00 PM, and a closing set by the high-energy, boogie-woogie master Victor Wainwright and the Train at 8:35 PM.

Over at the MO' Blues West Fest Stage, performances include Street Preacher, Lower Case Blues, Dyer Davis Group, The Cold Stares, Eliza Neals, The Chris O'Leary Band, Zac Harmon and Southern Avenue, bringing Saturday's festivities to an unforgettable close.

The festival wraps up on Sunday with an exciting final day on both stages! At the MO' Blues West Fest Stage, Sunday will feature an impressive lineup including Millajohn's Bluesoul, Smoke Stack, Tullie Brae, Mathias Lattin, Betty Fox and the West Fest Stage closing set by Selwyn Birchwood from 6:50 PM – 8:00 PM.

The SeaWalk Pavilion stage will feature performances from 12:00 PM starting with Smokestack and followed by Tullie Brae and Mathias Lattin, bringing together a mix of blues traditions with modern flair. The afternoon will see the talented Betty Fox at 3:50 PM and a powerful performance by the soulful Selwyn Birchwood at 5:10 PM. The final act, North Mississippi Allstars, will take the stage at 6:45 PM, closing out the weekend with their signature blues-infused rock that has won them fans worldwide.

The festival will be open from 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM on Friday, April 4th, Noon- 10:00 on Saturday April 5th, and from 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Sunday, April 6th. This family-friendly festival is FREE to attend, and features an entertainment zone dedicated to kids of all ages. With a wide range of vendors, Kids Area, Foodie fair, and the famous Ferris Wheel, Springing the Blues continues to champion America's indigenous blues music.

Do not hesitate to get your VIP access to enhance your festival experience. Limited quantities available and once they are gone they are gone! VIP passes are on sale now, CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE! Offering exclusive front of stage seating, private restrooms, specialty beverage service, and backstage VIP hospitality.

For updates on the 2025 festival, visit SpringingtheBlues.com

