34 Greenberg Traurig Mexico Attorneys Recognized by Best Lawyers

MEXICO CITY, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Thirty-four attorneys across 28 practices from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, S.C.'s Mexico City office were listed in the Best Lawyers "Best Lawyers in Mexico" 2024 guide.
Inclusion in the guide is based on peer reviews provided by leading attorneys about the professional abilities of their colleagues within the same geographical area and legal practice area, according to the Best Lawyers website.
In addition to the lawyers' recognition in "The Best Lawyers in Mexico" guide, Juan Manuel González Bernal has received the prestigious "Lawyer of the Year" designation this year for Public Procurement Law. This award is presented to a single lawyer in each practice area and geographic region. Finally, the firm also has lawyers included in the second edition of "Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in Mexico."
Below is the full list of Greenberg Traurig attorneys recognized in the 2024 edition of "Best Lawyers in Mexico."
Ana Acosta Silva
- Corporate and Mergers and Acquisitions Law
José Antonio Butrón Quintero
- Project Finance and Development Practice
Víctor Felipe Callarisa Rivera
- Banking and Finance Law
- Capital Markets Law
- Corporate and Mergers and Acquisitions Law
Gerardo Carrillo Valadez
- Real Estate Law
Luis Cortés Panameño
- Corporate and Mergers and Acquisitions Law
José Antonio Diez de Bonilla Martínez
- Hospitality and Tourism Law
- Project Finance and Development Practice
- Real Estate Law
Miguel Flores Bernés
- Competition/Antitrust Law
Víctor Manuel Frías Garcés
- Competition/Antitrust Law
Adriana Garcia-Cuellar
- Corporate and Mergers and Acquisitions Law
Juan Manuel González Bernal
- Banking and Finance Law
- Capital Markets Law
- Project Finance and Development Practice
- Public Procurement Law
Erick Hernández Gallego
- Energy Law
- Environmental Law
Gabriel Lozano
- Corporate and Mergers and Acquisitions Law
Eduardo Medina Zapata
- TAX LAW
Miguel A. Moisés
- Corporate and Mergers and Acquisitions Law
Joselino Morales Lopez
- Administrative Law
Edgar Olvera Jiménez
- Administrative Law
Rodrigo Orozco Waters
- Banking and Finance Law
Fernando Orrantia Dworak
- Arbitration and Mediation
- Banking and Finance Law
- Commercial Litigation
- Corporate and Mergers and Acquisitions Law
- Real Estate Law
Alejandro Ostos Fulda
- Commercial Litigation
Leslie Palma
- Administrative Law
- Labor and Employment Law
Arturo Pérez-Estrada
- Corporate and Mergers and Acquisitions Law
- Privacy and Data Security Law
José Raz Guzmán
- Aviation Law
- Banking and Finance Law
- Capital Markets Law
- Corporate and Mergers and Acquisitions Law
- Financial Institutions
- Real Estate Law
- Structured Finance Law
Pedro Javier Reséndez Bocanegra
- Administrative Law
- Arbitration and Mediation
- Asset Finance Law
- Corporate and Mergers and Acquisitions Law
- Land Use and Zoning Law
- Natural Resources Law
- Real Estate Law
Antonio Robles Hüe
- Corporate and Mergers and Acquisitions Law
- Energy Law
Perla Salgado Román
- Administrative Law
Maribel Tovar Frías
- Administrative Law
Rodrigo Vázquez del Mercado-Rivera
- Natural Resources Law
Miguel Yturbe Redo
- Banking and Finance Law
- Capital Markets Law
Below is the full list of Greenberg Traurig attorneys recognized in the 2024 edition of "Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in Mexico."
Luis Jorge Akle Arronte
- Energy Law
- Environmental Law
Alma Díaz
- Labor and Employment Law
Valery Dayne García Zavala
- Competition / Antitrust Law
Roberto Guerrero Comella
- Real Estate Law
Hugo Hernández
- Tax Law
Julio Antonio Sardina Pla
- Real Estate Law
About Greenberg Traurig's Mexico City Office: Greenberg Traurig's Mexico City office offers clients innovative, strategic advice and legal services that span both traditional fields and contemporary regulatory sectors. The office has more than 60 bilingual attorneys who have been contributors to major national projects in Mexico and leverages the resources and reach of the firm's global platform to provide clients with tailored legal services reflective of the specific industry and market conditions in which they operate. The Mexico City office is an integral part of the firm's award-winning Latin America Practice, and has been recognized with leading competition, corporate, M&A, compliance, infrastructure, real estate, privacy, energy, administrative litigation, and banking practices in Mexico.
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2650 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.
