34 Greenberg Traurig Mexico Attorneys Recognized by Best Lawyers

MEXICO CITY, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Thirty-four attorneys across 28 practices from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, S.C.'s Mexico City office were listed in the Best Lawyers "Best Lawyers in Mexico" 2024 guide.

Inclusion in the guide is based on peer reviews provided by leading attorneys about the professional abilities of their colleagues within the same geographical area and legal practice area, according to the Best Lawyers website.

In addition to the lawyers' recognition in "The Best Lawyers in Mexico" guide, Juan Manuel González Bernal has received the prestigious "Lawyer of the Year" designation this year for Public Procurement Law. This award is presented to a single lawyer in each practice area and geographic region. Finally, the firm also has lawyers included in the second edition of "Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in Mexico."

Below is the full list of Greenberg Traurig attorneys recognized in the 2024 edition of "Best Lawyers in Mexico."

Ana Acosta Silva

Corporate and Mergers and Acquisitions Law

José Antonio Butrón Quintero

Project Finance and Development Practice

Víctor Felipe Callarisa Rivera

Banking and Finance Law

Capital Markets Law

Corporate and Mergers and Acquisitions Law

Gerardo Carrillo Valadez

Real Estate Law

Luis Cortés Panameño

Corporate and Mergers and Acquisitions Law

José Antonio Diez de Bonilla Martínez

Hospitality and Tourism Law

Project Finance and Development Practice

Real Estate Law

Miguel Flores Bernés

Competition/Antitrust Law

Víctor Manuel Frías Garcés

Competition/Antitrust Law

Adriana Garcia-Cuellar

Corporate and Mergers and Acquisitions Law

Juan Manuel González Bernal

Banking and Finance Law

Capital Markets Law

Project Finance and Development Practice

Public Procurement Law

Erick Hernández Gallego

Energy Law

Environmental Law

Gabriel Lozano

Corporate and Mergers and Acquisitions Law

Eduardo Medina Zapata

TAX LAW

Miguel A. Moisés

Corporate and Mergers and Acquisitions Law

Joselino Morales Lopez

Administrative Law

Edgar Olvera Jiménez

Administrative Law

Rodrigo Orozco Waters

Banking and Finance Law

Fernando Orrantia Dworak

Arbitration and Mediation

Banking and Finance Law

Commercial Litigation

Corporate and Mergers and Acquisitions Law

Real Estate Law

Alejandro Ostos Fulda

Commercial Litigation

Leslie Palma

Administrative Law

Labor and Employment Law

Arturo Pérez-Estrada

Corporate and Mergers and Acquisitions Law

Privacy and Data Security Law

José Raz Guzmán

Aviation Law

Banking and Finance Law

Capital Markets Law

Corporate and Mergers and Acquisitions Law

Financial Institutions

Real Estate Law

Structured Finance Law

Pedro Javier Reséndez Bocanegra

Administrative Law

Arbitration and Mediation

Asset Finance Law

Corporate and Mergers and Acquisitions Law

Land Use and Zoning Law

Natural Resources Law

Real Estate Law

Antonio Robles Hüe

Corporate and Mergers and Acquisitions Law

Energy Law

Perla Salgado Román

Administrative Law

Maribel Tovar Frías

Administrative Law

Rodrigo Vázquez del Mercado-Rivera

Natural Resources Law

Miguel Yturbe Redo

Banking and Finance Law

Capital Markets Law

Below is the full list of Greenberg Traurig attorneys recognized in the 2024 edition of "Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in Mexico."

Luis Jorge Akle Arronte

Energy Law

Environmental Law

Alma Díaz

Labor and Employment Law

Valery Dayne García Zavala

Competition / Antitrust Law

Roberto Guerrero Comella

Real Estate Law

Hugo Hernández

Tax Law

Julio Antonio Sardina Pla

Real Estate Law

About Greenberg Traurig's Mexico City Office: Greenberg Traurig's Mexico City office offers clients innovative, strategic advice and legal services that span both traditional fields and contemporary regulatory sectors. The office has more than 60 bilingual attorneys who have been contributors to major national projects in Mexico and leverages the resources and reach of the firm's global platform to provide clients with tailored legal services reflective of the specific industry and market conditions in which they operate. The Mexico City office is an integral part of the firm's award-winning Latin America Practice, and has been recognized with leading competition, corporate, M&A, compliance, infrastructure, real estate, privacy, energy, administrative litigation, and banking practices in Mexico.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2650 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

