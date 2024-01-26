35 Greenberg Traurig Attorneys Recognized in Illinois Super Lawyers 2024 Edition

Thirty-five attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Chicago office are recognized in the Illinois Super Lawyers 2024 edition. Of these, 21 are on the "Super Lawyers" list and 14 are on the "Rising Stars" list.

CHICAGO, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Thirty-five attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Chicago office are recognized in the Illinois Super Lawyers 2024 edition. Of these, 21 are on the "Super Lawyers" list and 14 are on the "Rising Stars" list. Additionally, Shareholder Nancy A. Peterman earned recognition on Super Lawyers' lists of the Top 10 Lawyers in Illinois, Top 100 Lawyers in Illinois, and Top 50 Women Lawyers in Illinois.

According to the Super Lawyers website, the selection process includes independent research, peer nominations, and evaluations that identify a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement.

Greenberg Traurig attorneys on the 2024 Illinois Super Lawyers list and their primary practice include:

Greenberg Traurig attorneys on the 2024 Illinois "Rising Stars" list and their primary practice include:

