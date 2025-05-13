$350,000 Grant Powers LGBTQ+ Student Safety Efforts During Mental Health Awareness Month

"This funding enables us to broaden our programs, develop locally relevant tools and training materials, and extend our reach to more schools and communities across Arizona," said Carol Tappenden, Executive Director of Education Action Alliance. Post this

"The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation is helping us lay the groundwork for lasting change, starting at the community level," said Carol Tappenden, Executive Director of Education Action Alliance. "This funding enables us to broaden our programs, develop locally relevant tools and training materials, and extend our reach to more schools and communities across Arizona. With their continued support, we are empowered to further our mission of advocating for inclusive schools and making a meaningful difference in the lives of Arizona's LGBTQ+ youth."

As part of its core programming, Education Action Alliance delivers training sessions that help students and educators understand the real-world impact of identity, bias, and belonging. In a recent session, one student shared: "This presentation expanded my perspective on LGBTQ+ youth and opened my eyes to the different struggles they might face." Another said, "It helped me think of how experiences can be perceived through the eyes of someone completely different from myself." These are the kinds of conversations Education Action Alliance fosters–ones that build empathy and create safer, more inclusive learning environments.

"Belonging in our schools should be the rule, not the exception," said Renee Parsons, Co-Founder of The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation. "Education Action Alliance is leading the way toward a future where every young person is respected, supported, and feels they belong."

This announcement coincides with Mental Health Awareness Month, highlighting the strong connection between student well-being and a safe school environment. LGBTQ+ youth face higher risks of anxiety, depression, and suicide–challenges that are intensified by discrimination and lack of support. Research shows that when students feel seen, respected and affirmed, they thrive academically and emotionally. Education Action Alliance remains committed to ensuring all students have access to school environments that support both their mental and physical health.

"No one should be harassed for who they are," said Bob Parsons, Co-Founder of The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation. "No student should have to choose between safety or acceptance. Education Action Alliance is helping youth to build confidence and thrive without fear."

Education Action Alliance's work also extends beyond the classroom to help transform the entire school community. The organization helps mobilize students, families, and educators to build stronger, more supportive school communities–and to become effective advocates through civic engagement to create the schools they want to attend, work in, and send their children to. From resource fairs to community listening sessions to storytelling workshops, Education Action Alliance equips stakeholders with the tools to engage constructively with school leaders and advocate for policies and practices that meet the needs of diverse LGBTQ+ youth.

This new grant arrives at a pivotal moment, supporting Education Action Alliance's transition into a fully independent nonprofit after more than two decades of service as the GLSEN Arizona Chapter. With this investment, Education Action Alliance is positioned to deepen its statewide impact, ensuring that every student—regardless of identity, background, or location–has the opportunity to feel safe, supported, and empowered in school.

About Education Action Alliance:

Education Action Alliance (formerly the GLSEN Arizona Chapter) envisions healthy school communities free from discrimination where students, families, educators, and neighbors can thrive and succeed with joy, regardless of where they live or who they are. We work to dismantle barriers and drive systemic change in education by engaging in public advocacy and activating school community members through education and collective action. To learn more about Education Action Alliance, visit www.educationactionalliance.org.

About The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation:

The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation offers support to nonprofit organizations successfully working to empower, educate, nurture, and nourish people during what is often the darkest time of their lives. Founded in 2012 by philanthropists and business leaders Bob and Renee Parsons to provide hope and life-changing assistance to the country's most vulnerable populations, The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation offers critical funding at critical times to those in need. The Foundation's giving is driven by the core belief that all people – regardless of race, religion, roots, economic status, sexual orientation or gender identity – deserve access to quality healthcare, education and a safe place to call home. Follow @WeDealInHope on social media or visit TBRPF.org to learn more about partner organizations and the important work being done in the community.

Media Contact

