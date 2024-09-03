360 Advanced Achieves Designation As A Third-Party Assessment Organization (3pao) Assessor

"Achieving the 3PAO designation is a testament to our team's dedication to excellence and our ongoing commitment to providing our clients with the highest level of service," said Daniel Collins, CEO of 360 Advanced. Post this

FedRAMP is a government-wide program that provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services. By achieving the 3PAO designation, 360 Advanced joins an elite group of organizations approved to conduct these critical assessments, ensuring that CSPs meet the necessary security requirements to protect federal data.

This designation is part of 360 Advanced's broader strategy to expand its service offerings and continue its growth trajectory in 2024. The company has been on a path of significant expansion, including recent acquisitions and the continued success of its Compliance Alliance initiative.

About 360 Advanced, Inc.

360 Advanced is Making Better Businesses through their client-centric cybersecurity and compliance offerings. For nearly 20 years, 360 Advanced has delivered integrated compliance solutions to a global base of clients in a wide range of industries, from tech startups to the Fortune 500. Their cybersecurity and compliance offerings include FedRAMP, ISO 27001, HITRUST, SOC, Penetration Testing, Risk Assessments, and more. To learn more about their services, visit 360 Advanced.

