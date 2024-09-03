360 Advanced Achieves Designation As A Third-Party Assessment Organization (3pao) Assessor

360 Advanced, a leading provider of cybersecurity and compliance services, is proud to announce its successful designation as a Third-Party Assessment Organization (3PAO) Assessor. This designation enables 360 Advanced to perform independent assessments of cloud service providers (CSPs) seeking to meet the rigorous standards of the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP).
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 3PAO designation is a significant milestone for 360 Advanced, reflecting the company's deep expertise in cybersecurity and its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of quality and integrity in compliance assessments. As a 3PAO, 360 Advanced is now authorized to conduct assessments that verify whether CSPs meet the stringent security requirements necessary to obtain FedRAMP authorization.
"Achieving the 3PAO designation is a testament to our team's dedication to excellence and our ongoing commitment to providing our clients with the highest level of service," said Daniel Collins, CEO of 360 Advanced. "This designation not only expands our capabilities but also strengthens our position as a trusted partner for organizations navigating complex regulatory landscapes."
FedRAMP is a government-wide program that provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services. By achieving the 3PAO designation, 360 Advanced joins an elite group of organizations approved to conduct these critical assessments, ensuring that CSPs meet the necessary security requirements to protect federal data.
This designation is part of 360 Advanced's broader strategy to expand its service offerings and continue its growth trajectory in 2024. The company has been on a path of significant expansion, including recent acquisitions and the continued success of its Compliance Alliance initiative.
About 360 Advanced, Inc.
360 Advanced is Making Better Businesses through their client-centric cybersecurity and compliance offerings. For nearly 20 years, 360 Advanced has delivered integrated compliance solutions to a global base of clients in a wide range of industries, from tech startups to the Fortune 500. Their cybersecurity and compliance offerings include FedRAMP, ISO 27001, HITRUST, SOC, Penetration Testing, Risk Assessments, and more. To learn more about their services, visit 360 Advanced.
For more information on cybersecurity or compliance solutions, please contact us at: [email protected].
Media Contact:
Keith Frechette
Director of Marketing
[email protected]
Media Contact
Keith Frechette, 360 Advanced, 4077585148, [email protected], www.360advanced.com
SOURCE 360 Advanced
Share this article