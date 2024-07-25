360 Advanced Acquires Aberrant, Enhancing Cybersecurity and Compliance Solutions

360 Advanced, a leading tech-enabled cybersecurity and compliance organization, is proud to announce the acquisition of Aberrant, an innovative software Information Security Management Platform (ISM-P™). This marks their second transaction this year, following GoldSky Security, a Cybersecurity Managed Services organization.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 360 Advanced, a leading tech-enabled cybersecurity and compliance organization, is proud to announce the acquisition of Aberrant, an innovative software Information Security Management Platform (ISM-P™). This marks their second transaction this year, following GoldSky Security, a Cybersecurity Managed Services organization.
Aberrant is designed to simplify security management for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) by providing increased operational visibility and enhanced decision information for security operations while automating evidence collection and serving as the centralized system of record for security and privacy.
"Aberrant's platform enhances the efficiency of security teams managing complexity through systemized workflows and process automation. Aberrant's platform perfectly complements the industry experience and quality of service that 360 Advanced offers its customers. I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to work with 360 Advanced in defining the future of cybersecurity."
- Joe Finsterwald, CEO & Founder of Aberrant
"We are excited about both the tech enablement and commercial software prospects related to Aberrant. Aberrant will be a key technology solution underpinning our rapidly growing 360 Cyber managed service offerings. Joe Finsterwald's continued involvement will be key to further developing the software platform to support other MSSPs in the mission of automating the office of the CISO and interfacing with leading GRC platforms and other industry solutions."
- Dan Collins, CEO and Founder of 360 Advanced
