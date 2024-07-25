360 Advanced Acquires Aberrant, Enhancing Cybersecurity and Compliance Solutions

"We are excited about both the tech enablement and commercial software prospects related to Aberrant. Aberrant will be a key technology solution underpinning our rapidly growing 360 Cyber managed service offerings. Post this

"Aberrant's platform enhances the efficiency of security teams managing complexity through systemized workflows and process automation. Aberrant's platform perfectly complements the industry experience and quality of service that 360 Advanced offers its customers. I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to work with 360 Advanced in defining the future of cybersecurity."

Joe Finsterwald , CEO & Founder of Aberrant

"We are excited about both the tech enablement and commercial software prospects related to Aberrant. Aberrant will be a key technology solution underpinning our rapidly growing 360 Cyber managed service offerings. Joe Finsterwald's continued involvement will be key to further developing the software platform to support other MSSPs in the mission of automating the office of the CISO and interfacing with leading GRC platforms and other industry solutions."

Dan Collins , CEO and Founder of 360 Advanced

Media Contact

Keith Frechette, 360 Advanced, 4077585148, [email protected], www.360advanced.com

SOURCE 360 Advanced