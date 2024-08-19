360 Advanced and Compyl Form Strategic Alliance to Elevate Cybersecurity and Compliance Solutions

Compyl's CEO, Stas Bojoukha, stated "I haven't encountered anything quite like the 360 Compliance Alliance before, and I'm truly proud to be a part of it. Post this

Enhanced Cybersecurity Frameworks: Leveraging 360 Advanced's deep industry knowledge and Compyl's advanced technology, the alliance will provide robust cybersecurity solutions that are adaptive to emerging threats and regulatory requirements.

Integrated Risk Management: The alliance will enable businesses to adopt a unified approach to risk management, combining Compyl's innovative risk assessment tools with 360 Advanced's expert compliance and security services.

Streamlined Compliance Processes: Companies will benefit from streamlined compliance processes that simplify adherence to industry standards and regulations, supported by the combined resources driving an integrated compliance approach.

"This strategic alliance represents a significant step forward in our commitment to providing best-in-class cybersecurity and compliance solutions," said Mike Skidmore, Global Alliance Manager at 360 Advanced. "By joining forces with Compyl, we are poised to offer our clients unparalleled security and risk management capabilities."

Compyl's CEO, Stas Bojoukha, stated "I haven't encountered anything quite like the 360 Compliance Alliance before, and I'm truly proud to be a part of it. In such a competitive security and compliance space, uniting to better understand the market and find ways to better serve our customers is something I wholeheartedly support."

The alliance is effective immediately, and both companies will begin working closely to integrate their services and solutions. Clients of 360 Advanced and Compyl can expect to see enhanced offerings and improved service delivery in the coming months.

About Compyl

Compyl unifies GRC to turn complexity into clarity. By integrating data and automating processes across compliance, risk and security, Compyl delivers the clear insights you need to prioritize and mitigate areas of highest risk. With Compyl, you can maximize your teams' efforts while ensuring compliance, reducing risk, and confidently growing your business. To learn more, visit Compyl.

About 360 Advanced

360 Advanced is committed to advancing cybersecurity and compliance for a diverse range of clients, from emerging tech startups to Fortune 500 companies. With nearly two decades of experience, 360 Advanced offers a wide array of services, including ISO 27001, HITRUST, SOC, Penetration Testing, Risk Assessments, and more. For more information, visit 360 Advanced.

For more information about the strategic alliance and the enhanced services available, please v isit The Compliance Alliance or contact Mike Skidmore ([email protected])

