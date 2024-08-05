360 Advanced and DSN Group, Inc. Form Strategic Alliance to Elevate Cybersecurity and Compliance Solutions

"Teaming up with DSN Group significantly enhances our ability to deliver comprehensive cybersecurity and compliance solutions," said Dan Collins, CEO and Founder of 360 Advanced. Post this

The alliance will focus on combining the strengths of both organizations to deliver high-impact solutions that enhance security and meet complex regulatory requirements. By integrating DSN Group's advanced IT infrastructure solutions with 360 Advanced's cybersecurity and compliance expertise, the collaboration aims to provide unparalleled value to clients across various industries.

"We are thrilled to enter into this alliance with 360 Advanced," said Alex Johnson, CEO of DSN Group. "This alliance allows us to enhance our service offerings and provide even greater value to our clients. By combining our strengths, we are well-positioned to address the growing demands for secure and compliant IT solutions."

About 360 Advanced

360 Advanced is committed to advancing cybersecurity and compliance for a diverse range of clients, from innovative tech startups to established Fortune 500 companies. With nearly two decades of experience, 360 Advanced offers a wide array of services, including ISO 27001, HITRUST, SOC, Penetration Testing, Risk Assessments, and more. For more information, visit http://www.360advanced.com.

About DSN Group

DSN Group specializes in providing advanced virtualization, storage, backup, security, and hosting solutions designed to optimize IT infrastructure and enhance data protection. Their comprehensive suite of services helps organizations manage their IT environments more effectively and securely. For more information, visit DSN Group.

For additional details or inquiries, please contact us at [email protected].

Media Contact:

Keith Frechette

Director of Marketing

[email protected]

Media Contact

Keith Frechette, 360 Advanced, (866) 839-0753, [email protected], www.360advanced.com

SOURCE 360 Advanced