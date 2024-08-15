360 Advanced and Eden Data Form Strategic Alliance to Elevate Cybersecurity and Compliance Solutions

360 Advanced, a leader in tech-enabled cybersecurity and compliance solutions, is thrilled to announce a strategic alliance with Eden Data, a distinguished provider of managed Security, Risk, and Compliance services. This collaboration marks a significant expansion of 360 Advanced's capabilities, and continued efforts to build out the 360 Advanced Compliance Alliance ecosystem.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Eden Data is renowned for its managed compliance offerings, which include solutions for regulatory adherence, risk management, and data protection. Their expertise in managing compliance for various industries aligns seamlessly with 360 Advanced's cybersecurity and compliance services, creating a robust offering aimed at delivering superior value to clients.
"Joining forces with Eden Data represents a major leap forward in our mission to deliver exceptional cybersecurity and compliance solutions," said Dan Collins, CEO and Founder of 360 Advanced. "Eden Data's advanced solutions will greatly enhance our alliance's ability to support clients with their regulatory challenges and cybersecurity needs."
The strategic alliance will focus on combining the strengths of both organizations to offer an expanded suite of services. By integrating Eden Data's managed services with 360 Advanced's cybersecurity expertise, the collaboration aims to deliver high-impact solutions that help clients navigate complex regulatory environments and strengthen their security posture.
"Now that compliance has become table stakes for growth-focused organizations that want to do business with enterprise buyers, the bar is being raised. Enterprise buyers are asking harder questions and scrutinizing policies, audits, and systems. We're proud to be part of an alliance that's building high-quality programs that exceed buyer expectations and deliver on our clients' risk management and go-to-market goals," Said Taylor Hersom, CEO of Eden Data.
About 360 Advanced
360 Advanced is committed to advancing cybersecurity and compliance for a diverse range of clients, from innovative tech startups to established Fortune 500 companies. With nearly two decades of experience, 360 Advanced offers a wide array of services, including ISO 27001, HITRUST, SOC, Penetration Testing, Risk Assessments, and more. For more information, visit 360 Advanced.
About Eden Data
Eden Data is the go-to cybersecurity and compliance firm from SOC 2 to IPO. They've built security, compliance, and privacy programs for 200+ high-growth brands. Visit Eden Data.
For additional details or inquiries, please contact us at [email protected].
Media Contact:
Keith Frechette
Director of Marketing
[email protected]
Media Contact
Keith Frechette, 360 Advanced, 4077585148, [email protected], www.360advanced.com
SOURCE 360 Advanced
Share this article