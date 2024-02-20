360 Advanced and GoldSky Security join forces to enhance cybersecurity and compliance solutions

"By utilizing our respective strengths, we are creating a powerhouse in the cybersecurity space. Our clients can expect a broader range of services, deeper expertise, and a more robust approach to safeguarding their digital assets." Post this

"We are thrilled to officially join forces with 360 Advanced. This transition allows us to amplify our impact on the cybersecurity landscape and reinforces our commitment to delivering top-notch solutions. Our collective team brings a wealth of experience, and by leveraging our combined resources, we are better equipped to address the ever-evolving threats in the digital realm. I want to extend my sincere gratitude to our dedicated team members whose hard work and dedication have been instrumental in the success of GoldSky Security." - Ron Frechette, CEO, GoldSky Security.

Together, both organizations express gratitude for the trust and support of their clients, partners, and employees. The acquisition represents a shared vision for a more secure digital future; 360 Advanced and GoldSky Security are set to make a lasting impact on the cybersecurity landscape.

About 360 Advanced, Inc.

360 Advanced is Making Better Businesses through their client-centric cybersecurity and compliance offerings. For nearly 20 years, 360 Advanced has delivered integrated compliance solutions to a global base of clients in a wide range of industries, from tech startups to the Fortune 500. Their cybersecurity and compliance offerings include ISO 27001, HITRUST, SOC, Penetration Testing, Risk Assessments, and more. To learn more about their services, visit 360 Advanced.

For more information on cybersecurity or compliance solutions, please contact Matt McNulty at: [email protected].

About GoldSky Security, LLC GoldSky Security, LLC is a leading provider of information security, privacy, and compliance readiness programs dedicated to helping small-midsize businesses (SMBs) with their IT security and compliance needs. GoldSky's services are custom designed for each client, and the company's goal for every client they serve is to reduce cyber-attack risks and assist in achieving regulatory compliance mandates. To learn more about their services, visit GoldSky Security.

