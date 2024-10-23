360 Advanced and Insight Assurance Drive Alliance to Strengthen Cybersecurity and Reduce Risk in Their Communities

In a landmark move to bolster cybersecurity and mitigate risk across the community, 360 Advanced and Insight Assurance have announced a strategic alliance. This collaboration unites two leading cybersecurity audit firms with a shared mission to enhance digital security, protect critical assets, and foster a safer online environment for organizations and individuals.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "I am genuinely excited about the new alliance between 360 Advanced and Insight Assurance because it represents a pivotal moment in our commitment to enhancing cybersecurity and reducing risk in our community. With our combined expertise in cybersecurity audits and risk management, our collaboration is positioned to offer unparalleled protection against cyber threats. This partnership will not only strengthen our individual capabilities, but also provide a unified approach to addressing the evolving challenges faced by both individuals and organizations today," says Mike Skidmore, Global Alliance Manager, 360 Advanced.
Jesus Jimenez, Co-Founder of Insight Assurance shares, "The partnership with 360 Advanced aligns with Insight Assurance's mission to deliver efficient, high-quality audit services for organizations of all sizes, from SMBs to enterprises using innovative technologies. As leaders in the audit market, we have identified synergies that enhance our capabilities in providing comprehensive cybersecurity and compliance solutions."
Felipe Saboya, CPA Co-Founder, shares, "Insight Assurance occupies a unique position in the market, poised to catalyze innovation and cultivate a more secure digital ecosystem that benefits both corporate entities and individual stakeholders. We are particularly enthusiastic about the prospect of synergizing our specialized expertise with the distinctive competencies of 360 Advanced. This strategic alignment promises to unlock new potentials, enabling both organizations to harness their collective capabilities and drive transformative advancements in the field."
Insight Assurance is a leading provider of compliance and cybersecurity services, specializing in guiding businesses through the complex landscape of regulatory requirements and cybersecurity challenges. With a mission to empower organizations with robust security postures, Insight Assurance offers a comprehensive range of services, including compliance assessments for SOC 1, SOC 2, SOC 3, ISO/IEC 27001, ISO/IEC 42001, PCI DSS, HIPAA/HITECH, GDPR/CCPA, CSA STAR, and HITRUST, as well as Risk Assessments (NIST CSF) and Penetration Testing.
360 Advanced is committed to advancing cybersecurity and compliance for a diverse range of clients, from emerging tech startups to Fortune 500 companies. With nearly two decades of experience, 360 Advanced offers a wide array of services, including ISO 27001, HITRUST, SOC, FEDRAMP, Penetration Testing, Risk Assessments, and more. For more information, visit 360 Advanced.
