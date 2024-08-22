360 Advanced and MAD Security Form Strategic Alliance to Elevate Cybersecurity and Compliance Solutions

"MAD Security is honored to be a part of the Compliance Alliance, recognizing the substantial value this program will bring to Department of Defense, Federal and Maritime contractors," said MAD Security President and CEO, Jeremy Conway. Post this

"MAD Security is honored to be a part of the Compliance Alliance, recognizing the substantial value this program will bring to Department of Defense, Federal and Maritime contractors," said MAD Security President and CEO, Jeremy Conway. "Our participation underscores our unwavering commitment to strengthening the security and compliance landscape for these sectors. By joining forces with like-minded organizations, we can deliver even more robust and cohesive cybersecurity solutions, empowering DOD, federal and maritime contractors to confidently navigate the complex regulatory environment. This alliance represents a significant step forward in fortifying our nation's infrastructure against the ever-evolving landscape of cyber threats."

The 360 Advanced and MAD Security alliance is poised to set a new benchmark in securing critical infrastructure and sensitive information for the DOD, federal agencies, and maritime industry. Together, they are committed to providing unparalleled protection and support to these vital sectors.

About MAD Security

Founded in 2010, MAD Security is a dynamic, Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) cybersecurity MSSP. We fiercely protect the defense industrial base, maritime, and government contractors from cyber threats. Our powerful suite of services includes Security Operation Center (SOC) as a Service, Managed Detection & Response, Incident Response, GRC Gap Assessments, User Awareness Training, and Penetration Testing. Our SOC services deliver relentless monitoring, rapid threat detection, and swift response. By integrating NIST frameworks, we ensure top-tier standards and compliance. Driven by passion and integrity, MAD Security proudly ranks as a Top 250 MSSP and an Inc. Best Workplace.

About 360 Advanced|

360 Advanced is committed to advancing cybersecurity and compliance for a diverse range of clients, from emerging tech startups to Fortune 500 companies. With nearly two decades of experience, 360 Advanced offers a wide array of services, including ISO 27001, HITRUST, SOC, Penetration Testing, Risk Assessments, and more. For more information, visit 360 Advanced.

