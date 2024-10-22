360 Advanced Announces Strategic Technology Alliance with Drata to Enhance Compliance Solutions

360 Advanced, a leading provider of compliance and security solutions, is excited to announce a strategic technology alliance with Drata, a pioneering platform for continuous compliance automation. This relationship aims to streamline compliance processes and enhance security measures for organizations navigating complex regulatory landscapes. In today's rapidly evolving digital environment, businesses face increasing pressures to maintain compliance with industry standards such as SOC 2, ISO 27001, HITRUST, and GDPR. The collaboration between 360 Advanced and Drata will empower organizations to efficiently manage their compliance efforts, reduce manual workloads, and mitigate risks.

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Our alliance with Drata represents a significant step forward in our commitment to delivering comprehensive compliance solutions," said Mike Skidmore, Global Alliance Manager at 360 Advanced. "By integrating Drata's cutting-edge automation technology with our expert consulting services, we can provide our clients with an unparalleled compliance experience that is both efficient and effective."