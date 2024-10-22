360 Advanced Announces Strategic Technology Alliance with Drata to Enhance Compliance Solutions

360 Advanced, a leading provider of compliance and security solutions, is excited to announce a strategic technology alliance with Drata, a pioneering platform for continuous compliance automation. This relationship aims to streamline compliance processes and enhance security measures for organizations navigating complex regulatory landscapes. In today's rapidly evolving digital environment, businesses face increasing pressures to maintain compliance with industry standards such as SOC 2, ISO 27001, HITRUST, and GDPR. The collaboration between 360 Advanced and Drata will empower organizations to efficiently manage their compliance efforts, reduce manual workloads, and mitigate risks.
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Our alliance with Drata represents a significant step forward in our commitment to delivering comprehensive compliance solutions," said Mike Skidmore, Global Alliance Manager at 360 Advanced. "By integrating Drata's cutting-edge automation technology with our expert consulting services, we can provide our clients with an unparalleled compliance experience that is both efficient and effective."
"We are proud to work with 360 Advanced to provide businesses with the technology and support they need to navigate the complex world of compliance," added Kevin Kriebel, SVP of Business Development at Drata. "Together, we streamline the compliance process and empower teams to focus on what they do best – innovating and growing their businesses."
The collaboration will enable organizations to benefit from combined expertise, innovative technology, and streamlined workflows, ultimately leading to improved operational efficiency and enhanced security compliance.
About 360 Advanced:
360 Advanced is committed to advancing cybersecurity and compliance for a diverse range of clients, from emerging tech startups to Fortune 500 companies. With nearly two decades of experience, 360 Advanced offers a wide array of services, including ISO 27001, HITRUST, SOC, FEDRAMP, Penetration Testing, Risk Assessments, and more. For more information, visit 360 Advanced.
