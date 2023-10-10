360 Advanced Compass Rose Achieves ISO/IEC 17020 Accreditation

While there's immense pride in sharing that we're charting a course to become a FedRAMP 3PAO, we have achieved this significant milestone with our clients firmly in mind. Tweet this

Accreditation from A2LA is an essential step toward becoming a 3PAO for FedRAMP, which promotes the adoption of secure cloud services across the U.S. government.

"This marks a substantial progression on our 3PAO path," said CEO Dan Collins. "This accomplishment isn't just industry jargon; it stands as evidence of our resolute dedication to higher standards, which actually defines our ethos here at 360 Advanced."

An organization that wishes to become an accredited FedRAMP 3PAO must spend at least one year in the Cybersecurity Inspection Body Program, in which 360 Advanced is engaged.

"Every effort on our part is driven by our commitment to provide unparalleled value to clients that are trying to safeguard their businesses," Collins said. "While there's immense pride in sharing that we're charting a course to become a FedRAMP 3PAO, we have achieved this significant milestone with our clients firmly in mind."

360 Advanced's Certificate and Scope of Accreditation is now added to A2LA's searchable database of accredited organizations. The certificate number is 7064.01.

For more information on 360 Advanced Compass Rose, including their recent ISO 27001 accreditation for certification, visit their website.

About 360 Advanced Compass Rose

360 Advanced Compass Rose, the certification arm of 360 Advanced, is a relationship-focused cybersecurity and compliance firm offering integrated management system certification solutions customized to meet your business' needs. 360 Advanced Compass Rose works with organizations that are seeking to assure data security, availability, integrity, and privacy. Their open communication policy helps to facilitate a more thorough assessment of an organization's management system. To learn more, visit their website.

For more information on compliance solutions, please contact Matt McNulty: [email protected]

Media Contact

Julie Butterfield

248-416-2034

[email protected]

SOURCE 360 Advanced Compass Rose