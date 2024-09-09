360 Advanced Forms Strategic Alliance with ZenGRC to Revolutionize Governance, Risk, and Compliance Solutions

Eric Ratcliffe, Director of Compliance Strategy at 360 Advanced, stated: "This is such an exciting time for us as at 360 Advanced as we have worked with the ZenGRC team for many years, and have built strong personal relationships with many of their team members. Post this

"We're thrilled to team up with 360 Advanced, joining forces to advance governance, risk, and compliance solutions. By combining our expertise and collective knowledge, we're empowering organizations to navigate the complexities of today's regulatory landscape with greater ease and confidence. We are stronger together, setting a new standard in the industry, and we couldn't be more excited about the possibilities ahead," said Rob Ellis, CEO of ZenGRC.

About ZenGRC

Founded in 2009, ZenGRC is a leading governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) SaaS solution provider. Recognized for its in-house GRC expertise, ZenGRC delivers Simply Powerful GRC solutions that guide organizations through compliance with ease and efficiency.

ZenGRC stands out by offering a single price for comprehensive access to all modules and frameworks, ensuring users benefit from a seamless and cost-effective experience. Dedicated to simplifying GRC processes, ZenGRC continues to innovate and support organizations in achieving compliance and managing risk effectively.

About 360 Advanced

360 Advanced is committed to advancing cybersecurity and compliance for a diverse range of clients, from emerging tech startups to Fortune 500 companies. With nearly two decades of experience, 360 Advanced offers a wide array of services, including ISO 27001, HITRUST, SOC, FEDRAMP, Penetration Testing, Risk Assessments, and more. For more information, visit 360 Advanced.

