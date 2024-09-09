360 Advanced Forms Strategic Alliance with ZenGRC to Revolutionize Governance, Risk, and Compliance Solutions

360 Advanced, a provider of compliance and cybersecurity services, proudly announces a strategic alliance with ZenGRC, a leader in Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) software. This alliance is set to transform the GRC landscape by combining ZenGRC's technology with 360 Advanced's services, delivering a powerful and integrated solution for managing governance, risk, and compliance.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Both companies are well-positioned in the federal marketplace. 360 Advanced is a recognized Third-Party Assessment Organization (3PAO), providing critical assessment and advisory services for federal compliance. ZenGRC is FedRAMP compliant, ensuring its GRC solutions meet the stringent security and compliance requirements for federal agencies.
Eric Ratcliffe, Director of Compliance Strategy at 360 Advanced, stated: "This is such an exciting time for us as at 360 Advanced as we have worked with the ZenGRC team for many years, and have built strong personal relationships with many of their team members. Formalizing this relationship will help drive more efficiencies and confidence as our mutual clients continue to navigate the ever-changing compliance landscape. While many are new to the compliance and cybersecurity space, both of our organizations have grown together over the past 20 years. This combined experience is extremely rare in a fairly new industry. I anticipate positive outcomes with this alliance!"
"We're thrilled to team up with 360 Advanced, joining forces to advance governance, risk, and compliance solutions. By combining our expertise and collective knowledge, we're empowering organizations to navigate the complexities of today's regulatory landscape with greater ease and confidence. We are stronger together, setting a new standard in the industry, and we couldn't be more excited about the possibilities ahead," said Rob Ellis, CEO of ZenGRC.
About ZenGRC
Founded in 2009, ZenGRC is a leading governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) SaaS solution provider. Recognized for its in-house GRC expertise, ZenGRC delivers Simply Powerful GRC solutions that guide organizations through compliance with ease and efficiency.
ZenGRC stands out by offering a single price for comprehensive access to all modules and frameworks, ensuring users benefit from a seamless and cost-effective experience. Dedicated to simplifying GRC processes, ZenGRC continues to innovate and support organizations in achieving compliance and managing risk effectively.
About 360 Advanced
360 Advanced is committed to advancing cybersecurity and compliance for a diverse range of clients, from emerging tech startups to Fortune 500 companies. With nearly two decades of experience, 360 Advanced offers a wide array of services, including ISO 27001, HITRUST, SOC, FEDRAMP, Penetration Testing, Risk Assessments, and more. For more information, visit 360 Advanced.
