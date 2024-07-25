360 Advanced Unveils Strategic Alliance to Fortify Security and Compliance Ecosystem called the Compliance Alliance

"We are thrilled to embark on this journey with such esteemed alliances who share our commitment to excellence," said Dan Collins, CEO of 360 Advanced. "By combining our strengths, we aim to set new benchmarks in security and compliance solutions." Post this

GRC Platforms: Integrating governance, risk, and compliance management systems to streamline processes.

Cybersecurity Audit & Compliance Partners: Ensuring organizations meet industry standards and regulatory requirements through rigorous evaluations and audits.

Value Added Resellers (VARs): Enhancing and reselling technology solutions with additional services such as customization, integration, and support.

Cyber Insurance Companies: Providing coverage and financial protection against losses from cyber incidents.

Service Providers: Offering IT support and cybersecurity management, including network monitoring, data backup, and software updates.

Each of these key pillars bring unique strengths and perspectives, enriching the collective capabilities of the alliance. Together, they will deliver a unified approach to addressing the complex challenges of security and compliance, leveraging cutting-edge technologies and deep industry insights.

"We are thrilled to embark on this journey with such esteemed alliances who share our commitment to excellence," said Dan Collins, CEO of 360 Advanced. "By combining our strengths, we aim to set new benchmarks in security and compliance solutions, empowering organizations to navigate regulatory landscapes with confidence and efficiency."

The alliance will focus on fostering innovation, promoting best practices, and enhancing service offerings to meet the evolving needs of clients in an increasingly digital world. This collaboration underscores 360 Advanced dedication to providing robust, scalable solutions that mitigate risks and drive sustainable growth.

About 360 Advanced

360 Advanced is making better businesses through their client-centric cybersecurity and compliance offerings. For nearly 20 years, 360 Advanced has delivered integrated compliance solutions to a global base of clients in a wide range of industries, from tech startups to the Fortune 500. Their cybersecurity and compliance offerings include ISO 27001, HITRUST, SOC, Penetration Testing, Risk Assessments, and more. To learn more about their services, visit http://www.360advanced.com.

